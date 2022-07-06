Fireworks and festivities for Wahpeton’s Fourth

Skyrockets glared in more colors than red Monday, July 4.
Countless Twin Towns Area residents and visitors gathering in and around Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, viewed a red, white, blue, orange, gold — just to name a few — fireworks show. Whether one saw the pyrotechnics from John Randall Field or along the walking trail, the more than 30-minute Fourth of July show was acclaimed.
“More, more, more,” a spectator said after the fireworks ended.
Little Unny’s Fireworks, named for businessman Cory Unruh, provided what Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries called a terrific show. Launched shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the fireworks served as a finale to Independence Day baseball.
“It appeared to me that those in attendance from the first inning on was the largest in some years,” DeVries wrote. “That crowd only grew larger with the anticipation of a great fireworks display.”
During a Tuesday, July 5 meeting of the Wahpeton City Council, DeVries thanked Little Unny’s Fireworks, the Wahpeton Fire Department for standing by in case of any emergency, Wahpeton Parks and Recreation for preparing the celebration site and continuing assistance, “all the volunteers, fans, coaches and players who made the day a better one” and the day’s 24 financial sponsors.
“It was a beautiful night, capped by a Wahpeton Post 20 victory and a bright sky. What more could you want on the Fourth of July?” DeVries asked.
Let’s Have a Party
The Bagg Bonanza Farm’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July ceremony is among the southern Red River Valley’s most-enduring summertime traditions. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, volunteers served guests in buildings and on the grounds of the national historic landmark located outside Mooreton, North Dakota.
Albert Mikesh, Lidgerwood, North Dakota, was on hand Monday to play numerous dance favorites for couples attending the Old Fashioned Fourth of July meal. Mikesh, who has spent more than 70 years as a musician, had no shortage of uptempo waltzes to entertain visitors.
“He came to our first Fourth of July in 1991,” Virginia Goerger said. “We had a tent in the front of our buildings. He has been our music ever since. It’s been something everybody has looked forward to.”
In the early days of the Bagg Bonanza Farm’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July, dancing took place on the grass. The present farm has the popular barn for meals and other social events. Longtime volunteers like Goerger are proud of the farm’s continued success as a destination.
“Actually, I learned to dance with him,” Goerger said about Mikesh. “He’s a couple years older than me, but this was as a teenybopper in Lidgerwood. He was a young accordion player that we teenagers learned to do our dancing from. He’s been a favorite of the area forever.”
