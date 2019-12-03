Fireworks exploded over the Twin Towns Area sky Friday, Nov. 29. Bright reds, greens and golds entertained guests at Chahinkapa Park, Wahpeton, hours before the area became blanketed with snow.
Because of a forecast winter storm warning, the city of Wahpeton postponed a 150th Celebration reception scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.
“We don’t have the new date scheduled yet, but we are checking our schedules,” Wahpeton Community Development Director Chris DeVries said Monday, Dec. 2.
The fireworks display followed the Holiday Lights Parade, which traveled through Chahinkapa Park. Approximately 12 floats were in the parade, with guests including Chahinkapa Zoo, the Wahpeton Fire Department and the Wahpeton Police Department.
“Boy, there were a lot of people out there,” DeVries said. “I’m pleased with the crowd we had.”
Holiday Lane, Wahpeton’s free, public lights display, opened Tuesday, Nov. 26. Located along Laura Hughes Drive, Holiday Lane was a popular attraction before and after the parade.
“I’d look over, across Chahinkapa Pond, and you’d see bumper to bumper traffic going through Holiday Lane. I’m very pleased with how people came out for the parade and Holiday Lane,” DeVries said.
Drivers are reminded that Laura Hughes Drive is a one-way street. Holiday Lane’s entrance is the intersection of Second Street North and Seventh Avenue North. It’s open through Tuesday, Dec. 31.
The Holiday Lights Parade is one of several seasonal events taking place between now and year’s end.
Youth and families are invited to decorate and view the annual “Save the Earth Tree.” The Roger Ehnstrom Nature Center, Chahinkapa Zoo, hosts the tree trimming from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
The Red Door Art Gallery has holiday and winter-themed artwork on display through Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. There’s also items suitable for gift giving, the gallery announced.
A holiday vendor show will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at the gallery, 418 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton.
“Artisans will include Joan Fredericksen, with her mittens and doll clothes,” said Gallery Director Noah Dobmeier. “There’s also Stacy Haverland, wire paper scissors; Barbara Benda Nagle, original cards and gifts; Beverly Benda, original cards and gifts; Bob Splichal, wood and antler items; and Lise Erdrich, historical book bags and gifts.”
The gallery is one of three places to buy advance tickets for the 2019 American Association of University Women Holiday Home Tour. The tour will last from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8. Admission is $15 per person.
In addition to the gallery, advance tickets can be purchased at Breckenridge Drug, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and Wahpeton Drug and Gift. Tickets will also be sold the day of the tour at the Red Door Art Gallery.
“A paid ticket includes free hors d’oeuvres and refreshments from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at the gallery,” according to a flyer for the tour.
Proceeds from the tour will be used for education scholarships.
Although the winter weather warning caused “Thanks for 150 Years” to be halted halfway through, there’s no hard feelings for DeVries.
“It was a very nice night,” he said. “The snowfall provided an excellent ambiance. We had a good start for year one of the parade. We’re just going to keep making adjustments and making things better.”
Look to Daily News, in print and online, for coverage of this year’s Twin Towns Area holiday events.
