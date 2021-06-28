Editor’s Note: With the Fourth of July less than a week away, Daily News is turning its focus on fireworks. First up, capturing the scene at local markets. Coming soon, ways to have a safe Independence Day.
“I just like stuff that goes boom,” Wyatt Cavers said.
Cavers, Brandon, Minnesota, was among those shopping in Wahpeton on Sunday, June 27. Sunday was the start of less than 10 days when fireworks can legally be sold and used within city limits.
Looking over the goods at Jerry’s Fireworks, Cavers and friends indicated they’re going to have a full-scale Fourth of July. Jake Pfaff, one of Jerry’s sellers, said they won’t be the only ones.
“It was kind of slow this morning, but towards the afternoon, it started picking up,” Pfaff said. “We opened at 8 a.m.”
What you should know
Fireworks use may occur within Wahpeton’s city limits between the hours of 9 a.m.-11 p.m. from now through Monday, July 5. Fireworks may be sold within the city limits between 8 a.m.-11 p.m. through July 5.
“You must be 14 years old to purchase and use fireworks unless accompanied by an adult,” a city ordinance states. “No juvenile under the age of 14 shall purchase, have in possession, ignite or light fireworks unless under the supervision of an adult.”
There are five licensed fireworks sellers within Wahpeton’s limits, Wahpeton City Hall confirmed. They are, in alphabetical order:
• Jerry’s Fireworks, Ninth Street North near the 210 Bypass
• Jim Sturdevant, selling to raise money for Wahpeton-Breckenridge youth football, Dakota Avenue
• Little Unny’s Fireworks, 210 Bypass
• Star Fireworks, Dakota Avenue
• Wahpeton FFA, 210 Bypass
Shopping around
Mikyla Unruh, Wahpeton, worked at two fireworks stores Sunday. In addition to the family business, Little Unny’s Fireworks, she also sold some of Unny’s fireworks at the Sturdevant shop.
“My dad (Cory “Little Unny” Unruh) is pretty passionate about fireworks, so I’ve been in the fireworks business since I was about 5, you could say,” Unruh said.
The first day of fireworks season included steady sales and plenty of items to display, Mikyla Unruh said.
“My dad runs Little Unny’s and he’s been doing that for 21 years,” she said. “This (the Sturdevant shop) is our fundraiser. We like to donate back to the community. It’s a nice donation to the Wahpeton-Breckenridge football team.”
Jamison Horn, Little Unny’s, also traditionally sells fireworks for Cory Unruh, his uncle.
“We’re hoping for a good year. We have some family members and some family friends (working),” Horn said.
Tyler Loll was selling fireworks for Wahpeton FFA. He also reported steady opening day business.
“All of our proceeds go toward FFA scholarships from the FFA Alumni Association,” Loll said. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year.”
Loll pointed out something unique on many fireworks packages. Some manufacturers include a QR code that can be scanned and allow for a preview of what the products will look like when used.
“It’s so you’re not shopping blindly,” Heidi Loll said.
Worldwide focus
Fireworks sellers are optimistic the 2021 season will be successful. At the same time, some shared concern about an overall fireworks shortage.
“The fireworks industry warns that supply ahead of Independence Day will be down about 30 percent this year due to supply chain issues,” NBC News reported.
Data from the research firm IHS Markit shows that the United States imported approximately 255 million pounds of fireworks, according to NBC News. Most of that amount came from China.
“Companies increased their orders after record-breaking sales last year neared $2 billion, meaning this year there could be a shortfall of over 76 million pounds of fireworks,” NBC News reported.
Back in Wahpeton, Pfaff said there was some difficulty in getting this year’s fireworks.
“The public’s appreciative, that’s for sure. They like the fireworks,” he said.
Chayden and Brenden Davis, Hankinson, North Dakota, agree. They were among the afternoon customers at Jerry’s Fireworks and Little Unny’s.
“I like to check the different spots. You look around, find the deals and have fun,” Brenden Davis said.
Don’t forget
John Randall Field in Chahinkapa Park will be the site for July 4 celebrations, Daily News previously reported. A fireworks spectacular put on by Little Unny’s will follow the 8 p.m. Border Battle baseball game.
“I’m looking forward to lighting off a few myself, but I’m definitely going to be helping here and getting ready for a good year,” Horn said.
Look to Daily News for Fourth of July coverage.
