'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year

Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year is presented by Daily News. 

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The following athletes were selected as “First 15” finalists based on several determining factors including individual/team success, notable performances, leadership/impact, film review and conversations with coaches.

 

Parker Yaggie has no trouble getting past larger defenders. The freshman leads Breckenridge in scoring and rebounding.
Johnica Bernotas always has eyes on the rim, even when pulling off some of the craftiest dribbling displays in the Twin Towns Area.
Addie Twidwell is the watch tower for Breckenridge, always looking for teammates cutting to the basket. 
Reagan Wohlers cannot be stopped, teams can only hope to contain her. The Breckenridge-Wahpeton senior is a hat trick waiting to happen. 
Alison Hoerer sets the tone at Stern Sports Arena, making sure opposing teams pay a price when choosing to scrap for loose pucks.
In the coming years, when people talk about the Blades' emergence as a Minnesota State High School League program, Kennedy Schuler's name will be mentioned as a key contributor. 
Scout Woods is in total control when driving through crowded lanes. The sophomore forward has the ability to contort her body to catch defenders out of position and make a living at the free-throw line.
Following McKena Koolmo's recent 36-point game at West Fargo Horace, teams might just forget about her defensive contributions. They will soon be reminded when met by the senior's in-your-face pressure on the perimeter. 
Emma Bontjes mixes in the baseline three with her lethal variety of post moves for the Wahpeton Lady Huskies.
Hailee Hanson is only a junior, but her championship pedigree rivals many seniors in the Eastern Dakota Conference. 
With an honorable work ethic, Abbie Skovholt is back to full strength and proving to be the most well-rounded Storm gymnast through the midway point of the 2022-23 season. 
Grace Massaquoi is a master finisher in the middle of the lane. 
Ivy Fox drives the efficient Wildcats offense with her scoring outbursts.
Charita 'Tiny' Lewis can flat out hoop. The small-statured baller gets it done in a variety of ways and isn't afraid to tussle for rebounds. 
Jaida Fobb (left) pictured in 2022 with American Gold Gymnastics Coach Whitney Beck. Fobb recently competed in Arizona and continues to embark on a nationwide gymnastics quest. 


