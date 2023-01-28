'First 15' announced for Winter Sports Female Athlete of the Year

Editor’s note: Winter Sports Athlete of the Year watch lists are based on current-season performances and are not an indication of any athlete’s overall ability. Daily News wishes all Twin Towns Area athletes success in their respective sports. The following athletes were selected as “First 15” finalists based on several determining factors including individual/team success, notable performances, leadership/impact, film review and conversations with coaches.
Parker Yaggie (Fr.) - Breckenridge - G/F
Yaggie was recently listed as one of the “Top 20” freshman girls basketball players in the country by Scorebook Live. The second-year varsity player has taken giant leaps in all categories, averaging 16.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals. Opposing teams can’t put Yaggie in a box, she’s simply too diverse, taking what the defense gives her and turning it into gold. Her percentages from beyond the arc (43%) and at the free-throw line (84%) indicate that the sky’s the limit in regards to her scoring numbers.
Johnica Bernotas (Fr.) - Breckenridge- PG
Bernotas (13.5 ppg) has ice in her veins. The freshman gave Breckenridge fans a glimpse of her leadership last season, coming up clutch with four treys in a playoff game vs. Battle Lake, Minnesota. The point guard bolstered her standing as a late-game star by orchestrating a 17-point comeback earlier this season. With handles like Jamal Crawford and range like Ray Allen, Bernotas is a dangerous technician on the perimeter.
Addie Twidwell (Sr.) - Breckenridge - C
Coaches love a player who can finish at the rim with both hands. When that player is also 6-foot-1, it provides quite the bonus in regards to interior offense. Sure, Twidwell’s averages of 8.6 points and 6.5 rebounds are nice, but it’s the 32 assists she’s handed out to teammates that make her a special post player. The senior collects nearly three blocks/steals combined per game, providing stingy defense for a section contender.
Reagan Wohlers (Sr.) Breckenridge-Wahpeton - F
Breckenridge-Wahpeton is still playing a handful of junior varsity teams in its second year as a Minnesota State High School League program. What a nightmare for those underclassmen, who have to face an elite talent in Wohlers. The senior scores with ease against seasoned goalies, too, leading the blades with 26 goals and 36 points across 11 varsity contests. Wohlers is tied for first on the roster with 10 assists, while finding the back of the net on 81% of her shots.
Alison Hoerer (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - F
Hoerer’s favorite pastime is pushing faces into the boards at Stern Sports Arena. Following a slow start in the scoring column, Hoerer climbed into second place on the Breckenridge-Wahpeton roster with 15 points in 11 league games. The Bethel University commit ranks first alongside Wohlers with 10 assists, while cleaning up nicely around the net with five goals. Hoerer is energetic and driven to succeed, making her a fabulous role model for the young Blades roster.
Kennedy Schuler (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - F
Schuler is a blur between the blue lines, moving from one zone to the next with her speedy skating. The forward is third on the Blades with 13 points in MSHSL contests. The innate intensity and natural leadership Schuler brings to the ice can’t be quantified by any arbitrary stat, it’s ingrained in her DNA and comes out whenever she’s competing in athletics. Schuler possesses an unsung skill when reading rebounds, showing an eye for stuffing the puck past goalies.
Scout Woods (So.) - Wahpeton - SF/PF
The east region has grown accustomed to the athletic exhibits of Scout “Scooter” Woods over the past three seasons. The forward is well on her way to Eastern Dakota All-Conference honors, posting averages of 16.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.5 steals. Woods secured 13 combined steals in wins over West Fargo Horace and Grand Forks Central, giving her an outside chance of approaching Tylee Irwin’s season record of 75 steals set in 2016.
McKena Koolmo (Sr.) - Wahpeton - G/F
Koolmo had high expectations resting on her shoulders coming off a junior season in which she helped lead the Lady Huskies to a state tournament berth. The smooth combo player stepped up to orchestrate wins over Fargo North and a stacked Breckenridge squad. Koolmo takes charge when running the offense from her point guard spot, scoring double figures on eight occasions and posting seven multi-steal performances — including two games with four thefts.
Emma Bontjes (Sr.) - Wahpeton - G/F
Attempting to guard Bontjes must be maddening. Her ability to bang in the post has earned her the nickname “Big Bully” during lineup introductions. The senior had no problem putting the moves on Miriley Simon — the all-state forward from West Fargo — or any other player for that matter. Bontjes is a throwback athlete with vintage moves that include the up-and-under and the baby hook when she gets to the center of the lane. Bontjes is uber reliable, averaging 14.5 points and 7.5 rebounds as a dangerous inside-out presence.
Hailee Hanson (Jr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - Gymnast
Hanson is entrenched atop the leaderboard week after week with superb showings in the vault, winning the event on four separate occasions and constantly flirting with marks of 9.000 or better. Intrasquad competition with rising freshman Justice Christian has only emboldened Hanson’s scorecard, giving her plenty of practice and motivation as we inch toward the Eastern Dakota Conference championships scheduled for Feb. 15 in Valley City.
Abbie Skovholt (Sr.) - Breckenridge-Wahpeton - Gymnast
Storm Head Coach Grace Brandt raves about Skovholt’s toughness and ability to overcome obstacles. The senior gymnast didn’t push past injuries in 2022 to take part in 2023 — she did it to take over — putting herself amongst the top crop in the Eastern Dakota Conference. Skovholt is still progressing, improving her marks by tenths of a point in multiple events. Her all-around scores are ribbon-worthy on a weekly basis.
Grace Massaquoi (Fr.) - NDSCS - F
Grace left the bright lights of Minneapolis for the small-town sports scene by signing to play basketball at North Dakota State College of Science. The coaching staff, players and fans are sure glad she did, because Massaquoi brings tenacity on both sides of the floor, averaging 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.7 steals per game. The latter mark tops all Twin Towns Area hoopers, earning the flashy forward Daily News and Mon-Dak Conference Athlete of the Week honors.
Ivy Fox (Fr.) - NDSCS- F
The “Fox Phenomenon” keeps puzzling Mon-Dak opponents, as the NDSCS freshman piles up double-doubles at an impressive rate — 11 of them to be exact. Fox is slippery in the paint, bouncing off defenders and maintaining her balance on sweet left-handed layups. The White Shield, North Dakota, product has nine games of more than 20 points this season.
Charita “Tiny” Lewis (Fr.) - NDSCS - PG
Charge her up and watch her go, Lewis is the Energizer bunny of the Lady Wildcats on both sides of the basketball. Naturally, one would think playing full speed for 32 minutes a game would negatively impact defensive effort. Lewis throws that notion out the window by pushing the basketball in transition and averaging 2.5 steals per game on the perimeter. The 5-foot-7 (maybe) point guard gets it done despite her size, averaging 13.8 points for the Mon-Dak frontrunners.
Jaida Fobb (Jr.) - American Gold - Gymnast
Let’s face it, Fobb is accomplishing aerial feats that we don’t see during many of the EDC meets. The Wahpeton High School junior has taken it upon herself to leave town and endure the nationwide travel schedule that comes with competing for American Gold Gymnastics. She’s not just dabbling in the sport, she’s performing admirably at USA Gymnastics Level 10 — the peak. When Fobb tucks into a perfectly symmetrical double backflip, it’s the stuff highlight reels are made of. Following a foot injury suffered during her freshman year, Fobb returned to the track last spring — and “spring” she did — working to capitalize on the explosive athleticism that made her a “Top 10” finalist for this award last season.
*Unofficial stats are current through Jan. 26. Stats may be incomplete due to the collection and reporting methods varying between sports.