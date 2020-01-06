First Baby of the New Year

Marius Edwards is the first baby of 2020 born at CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minnesota. His parents are Hannah Sallee and Thad Edwards of Wahpeton, North Dakota.
Marius is the couple’s first child. He was born at 1:01 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. He weighed in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces and measured 18 inches.
The engaged couple went into the hospital Friday evening and after a caesarean section, Marius was born Saturday afternoon.
“It was scary,” Sallee said. “It was all worth it.”
Sallee said Marius is very serious and likes his personal space.
“He’s a quiet baby, very laid back,” she said. “He only cries when he wants his diaper changed or is hungry. He just wants to be held. That’s what he wanted all last night.”
The couple moved to Wahpeton from Missouri a few months ago. They hope to be married by the end of this year. They are happier than words can say and are excited to have a baby boy in their life, they said.
“I have wanted to have my own family since I was four,” Edwards said. “This is really great.”
The family received a letter from Daily News good for various discounts, free merchandise and services from area businesses as a congratulation for having the first baby of 2020 at CHI St. Francis Health.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.