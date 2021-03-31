First community engagement meetings a success

Breckenridge Public Schools hosted the first of three community engagement meetings Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, March 30 to gauge the district’s needs from the public’s perspective.
Around 120 people, including a handful of students, attended Monday’s two in-person meetings and 14 people took part in Tuesday’s virtual meeting, Breckenridge Public Schools Secretary Cathy Affield said.
Incoming Superintendent Brad Strand was also in attendance at Monday’s meeting, where he gave a brief introduction. Strand will assume Cordes’ position after her retirement in June this year.
“The Breckenridge School Board and administration want to thank all of our community members that participated in the meetings,” Superintendent Diane Cordes said. “We value your input and appreciate the open and honest conversation that we were able to have.”
The school board has important upcoming decisions with the renewal of the existing operating levy, which expires in 2022, and the opportunity to pursue facilities maintenance projects, she said.
Operating levies cover the daily needs of a school, like paying staff and curriculum. Facilities maintenance is separate from the levy. In 2014, when the existing operating levy was renewed, the district also pursued a $9 million facilities maintenance project. The district knew when the existing operating levy expired in 2022, they would need to discuss more facilities maintenance projects as well, Cordes said.
“The main part of the meeting is really collecting feedback from you,” Cordes told the crowd at Monday’s meeting.
Attendees, who were spread out across the cafeteria in groups of five to six people, were asked to participate in a “mindstorm.”
Each table was asked to discuss and answer a series of questions like: Do you think the district’s facilities need improving? What classes should all/most students take to be successful after they graduate? Is there anything positive you’d like to say about Breckenridge Public Schools? The teams were then asked to share their responses with the larger group.
Improving the use of space; adding agricultural, home economics and vocational technical classes; and addressing the old buildings were the most dominant topics of discussion.
“There really weren’t any surprises,” Cordes said of the responses. “I was just so pleased with that open conversation and once again, it just brought to my mind that people care about and support these schools, and most importantly, the students of the school. … It just assured me that we’re thinking along the same lines as the community is thinking.”
Transportation Supervisor Henry Peck said the elementary school building is falling apart, aside from the new portion that was added after the flood of 1997.
“We, as a community, need to do something,” Peck said. “We may not like to see our taxes raised, but we have to do something.”
Attendee Jana Berndt, who spoke for another table, echoed Peck’s observations. Berndt said the district needs different classrooms to keep up with evolving learning styles, like project-based learning.
“Our buildings were built in the years where desks in a row was the way we taught and that’s how we learned, and it’s really not conducive, it’s not efficient, to today’s learning environment for kids,” Berndt said. “We need more flexibility.”
It can be difficult to hold the community’s interest if they no longer have students in the schools. Berndt said the public needs to remain engaged for the benefit of the students.
School Board member Clayton Ernst presented for his table, joking that his group said the first positive thing they would say about Breckenridge Schools is they have a “good looking school board.” Ernst changed his tone to address the building struggles the district faces.
“We watch all these other school districts who have passed their referendums and got their new buildings,” Ernst said.
To put it into perspective, he said his mother graduated from Breckenridge Public Schools in 1966.
“Guess where from? This building,” Ernst said, motioning to the elementary school.
Every table addressed the facility needs in some way, whether it was the overall need for an upgrade or specific needs, like the volatile heating and cooling system.
Nearly every table also addressed the classes they’d like to see the school implement. Bringing agricultural classes and vocational technical education to the school would give every student an opportunity to succeed, said bus driver and parent Matt Anderson.
“Quit advertising the four-year and eight-year schools as the only way out of this town, and don’t advertise leaving town,” Anderson said. “Tell the kids, ‘Here’s the jobs you can come back to.’ … Show them what’s here.”
Cordes said she is looking forward to the rest of the process, especially after the success of the first meeting. The board plans to further involve the public by organizing a community planning team. Anyone interested is encouraged to join the team, regardless of if they attended the first engagement meeting or not, Cordes said. They can contact Cordes by email at cordesd@breckenridge.k12.mn.us or by phone at (218) 643-6822.
The date of the next meeting is not yet set, but it will be held around mid-May and will present data collected from the first meetings, Cordes said.
