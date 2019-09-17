First honorees of Wahpeton schools’ hall of fame

“I hope people take care of what we built and keep it going,” Roger Jensen said Saturday, Sept. 14 in Wahpeton.
Jensen, celebrating his birthday, was visibly moved during the inaugural induction of Wahpeton Public Schools Hall of Fame members. Five honorees, including alumni and a longtime educator, were celebrated at a luncheon.
“Every resident of Wahpeton has gained from the life he lived,” said Robert Hughes, the late businessman and philanthropist known as “Mr. Wahpeton.”
Jensen and Hughes are part of a 2019 hall of fame class including retired Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers player Art “Tony” Anderson, national motivational speaker Dr. Paul Radde, Ph. D and former high school principal and North Dakota District 25 Representative Clark Williams.
The luncheon, hosted by Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Perry Miller, was held at City Brew Hall. Guests learned about the fledgling Wahpeton Alumni Foundation.
“When I started here seven years ago, I noticed students had a hard time connecting to their heritage,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said. “They had a hard time connecting to the legacy of Wahpeton High School.”
The foundation has two goals, Clooten said. It’s intended to recognize the past through events like hall of fame inductions and give to the future through fundraising.
“We want to have dollars to give back into our school system. We’re hopeful that our teachers and staff will be able to apply for grants through this,” he continued.
The foundation will not provide scholarships, guests learned. It is not intended to take over the responsibilities of Dollars for Scholars. Nearly $300 was raised for the foundation in a charity auction at the luncheon. Additional information is available under the “District” tab at Wahpeton Public Schools’ website.
Several of the inductees were able to personally accept their honors. Richland County Historical Society President Lois Berndt accepted for Hughes, while Curtis Flaa accepted for Anderson.
Jensen, Williams and Radde accepted in person, sharing thanks for colleagues, friends and family members.
“I do not consider my life’s work finished,” Radde said. “In many respects, it is only now beginning.”
