First month of mobile food pantry a success

The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry put their fight against food insecurity on wheels, launching a mobile food pantry that made its first voyages this month.
The nonprofit was awarded a $25,000 resiliency grant from West Central Initiative for the purchase and launch of a mobile unit at the beginning of 2021, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Board member and volunteer Laurie Drewlow said.
On the first Tuesday and Wednesday of each month, the unit travels to four rural communities in Richland and Wilkin counties: Fairmount and Lidgerwood, North Dakota, and Campbell and Rothsay, Minnesota. The next trips are scheduled for Nov. 2-3 — the full schedule is available on the pantry’s Facebook page.
Drewlow said they decided on the four towns because each has limited access to fresh food and an elderly population experiencing transportation and financial barriers.
“We’ve talked about doing this for a number of years because we know our populations are aging,” Drewlow said. “We also know that transportation is an issue, so instead of putting a barrier up on how to get to the food pantry, we have decided to go to them.”
Those at 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less can “shop” the aisles of the converted ice fishing house, where meats, produce, milk, eggs and canned and boxed goods are stocked. Shoppers can take items based on their household size, and are guided by shopping charts throughout the experience.
Whatever is stocked at the Wahpeton location, the pantry will have as well, Drewlow said. This month, they were able to provide clients with fresh apples.
“There wasn’t a client who didn’t take the apples,” Drewlow said.
The Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry strives to provide nutritious foods. Some healthier options like whole grains, lean meats and other forms of protein are items that someone experiencing poverty may move to the bottom of their grocery list due to the expense.
The inspiration for the project came from The Bridge Community Pantry in Perham, Minnesota, which has its own mobile unit. The Perham-based pantry said the number of seniors utilizing the service increased greatly when they introduced the mobile unit, Daily News previously reported.
Drewlow said they were pleasantly surprised by the first month’s turnout. The Perham pantry warned them the first year may be slow, but Drewlow said they were able to assist 16 people across all four communities, a number comparable to their visits at the Wahpeton-based pantry. They were also able to reach fresh clients — about half of the households were new to the food pantry, Drewlow said.
“We had senior individuals that have limited mobility that were there, and we had young people there with families and little children at home, so we reached across the spectrum of our population,” Drewlow said. “We are hoping to help more seniors as time goes on because we understand how hard it is for them to get to us.”
The project would not have been possible without the assistance of PartnerSHIP 4 Health, which helped the food pantry apply for the WCI grant, and Red River Communications, which helped them purchase a generator for the unit.
“Lots of people have made it possible,” Drewlow said.
The pantry is always looking for more volunteers to spare a day out of each month to help with the mobile pantry as well as volunteers to pull the unit, Drewlow said.
Individuals who would like more information on the mobile pantry can visit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RWFoodPantry/ or call them at 701-642-1921.
