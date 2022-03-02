First NDSCS presidential open forum hosted

Editor’s Note: This is the first article in a three-part series covering the four open forums hosted by candidates for president of North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton and Fargo. The forums will continue through Tuesday, March 8.
Jeanine E. Gangeness, Ph.D, encouraged Stern Cultural Center guests Wednesday, March 2 to take an opportunity and ask two questions: “What do we do great?” and “What does the business community need?”
Answering the first question includes identifying strengths, while answering the second question leads to forming more opportunities to increase enrollment.
“Launch that and it grows,” Gangeness said. “It doesn’t matter what level it is. It grows. That has been my experience with growth, growth, growth.”
Gangeness was the first of four North Dakota State College of Science presidential candidates to host an open forum at the Wahpeton campus. She is currently the associate vice president, academic affairs, dean, school of graduate studies, and chief executive and operations officer for Winona State University, responsible for leading the Rochester, Minnesota, campus, Daily News previously reported.
“Look at housing: that’s your opportunity. Housing is going up, because no matter how you cut it, people like people,” Gangeness said.
Students may choose to learn in-person and remotely, but they also understand that being with their peers helps the learning process and adds to feelings of being in a community, Gangeness said.
There are other questions worth asking, Gangeness said. “What are the things we brag about every day?” “What do our students say about us?”
“I had somebody say, ‘We have great facilities, but that’s not what the greatest thing is, the greatest thing is our faculty,’” Gangeness said. “I said, ‘That’s right, and the greatest recruiter is the faculty because they do a great job in the classroom.”
Gangeness is a first-generation student, Daily News previously reported. Her education included a master of science degree and PhD degree in nursing from the University of North Dakota.
“(Her) work history includes facilitating a 1,000 percent increase in students (from 40 to more than 400) over a three-year period at the Bemidji School of Nursing,” Daily News reported.
About 40 people were in person guests of Monday’s forum, which was also live-streamed online. Feedback forms for each candidate forum are open at 3 p.m. the day before the event and close at 12 a.m. following the event.
For more information or to watch a forum, visit ndscs.edu/about-ndscs/offices/2021-22-presidential-search.
NDSCS is currently led by Interim President Harvey Link. The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education is expected to select a new president after final interviews on March 31. The new president is expected to assume office by July 2022.
“I will hit the ground listening,” Gangeness said.
This weekend: forums hosted by Carmen Simone, Ph.D, and Dimitria Harding, Ed.D. In addition to the forums series, a closer look at housing and opportunities in Richland County, North Dakota, with Commissioner Nathan Berseth. Next week: the final NDSCS open forum, hosted by Rod Flanigan, Ph.D.
