U.S. Press Secretary Sonny Perdue said Wednesday’s signing of a partial trade deal between the U.S. and China is a “bonanza” for American agriculture.
“This agreement is proof President Trump’s negotiating strategy is working,” Perdue said. “While it took China a long time to realize President Trump was serious, this China Phase One deal is a huge success for the entire economy. This agreement finally levels the playing field for U.S. agriculture and will be a bonanza for America’s farmers, ranchers and producers.”
The deal commits China to do more to crack down on the theft of American technology and corporate secrets by its companies and state entities, Bloomberg reported, while outlining a $200 billion spending spree to try to close its trade imbalance with the U.S. It also binds Beijing to avoiding currency manipulation to gain an advantage and includes an enforcement system to ensure promises are kept.
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum said the deal was a win for the country and North Dakota.
“With China coming in to purchase at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over the next two years, including $40 billion to $50 billion in agricultural goods, this agreement represents a major win for North Dakota farmers and ranchers, who are among the best in the world and can compete with anyone on a level playing field,” Burgum said.
He went on to say along with the U.S-Mexico-Canada Agreement and the U.S-Japan Trade Agreement signed last October, the deal moves the country in the right direction towards correcting imbalances and ensuring fairer trade for all Americans.
North Dakota Farmers Union President Mark Watne called the deal a good first step toward resolving the ongoing trade war between the two countries.
“We hope this first phase of the deal is real and not just rhetoric. The trade war the president said would be easy has been extremely difficult,” Watne said. “Farmers and ranchers paid the price.”
While the type of agricultural products China will purchase was not disclosed, the agreement calls for China to purchase $40 to $50 billion in agricultural products in each of the next two years. In 2017, China purchased nearly $24 billion.
U.S. agricultural exports to China fell from $21.4 billion in 2016 to $9.2 billion in 2018. Soybeans, which have long been the top overall U.S. export to China, fell from $14.2 to $3.1 billion over the same time period.
“Until vessels carrying U.S. agricultural products are landing in Chinese ports, I’m going to be holding my breath a bit,” Watne added, noting the Chinese purchased 800,000 tons of Brazilian soybeans last week. “Enforcement will be the key. We will need to mend fences with other countries to hold China’s feet to the fire. We should have used a coalition of trading partners from the start.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.