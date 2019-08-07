First reading for marijuana, dumpster ordinances

With unanimous votes, the Wahpeton City Council gave first reading for two ordinances concerning narcotics possession penalties.
The ordinances will ensure Wahpeton’s penalties correspond with new North Dakota law, City Attorney Steve Lies said Monday, Aug. 5. Both had their first readings approved 7-0 by the council.
Ordinance 1009 deals with possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Until Aug. 1, 2019, paraphernalia possession was a Class A misdemeanor. It’s being reduced down to a Class B misdemeanor.
Ordinance 1010 deals with possession of marijuana itself.
“It reduces the penalty down from a misdemeanor to an infraction,” Lies said.
The infraction stipulation would commonly apply in situations involving a half-ounce or less of marijuana, Lies said. Possession would be a Class B misdemeanor-level offense for anyone under age 21.
Infractions have a maximum fine of $1,000. Class B misdemeanors have a maximum penalty of 30 days in prison and a $1,500 find.
“The change isn’t expected to significantly alter existing judicial practices or deter marijuana legalization efforts,” Forum News Service reported.
Finally, council unanimously approved first reading of Ordinance 1011. Under the ordinance, a dumpster owner would receive one warning when the dumpster overflows.
“If there’s no compliance, the city is permitted to have the dumpster cleared and adjacent land cleared of debris, which the owner is charged for,” Daily News previously reported.
Mayor Steve Dale granted several referrals to council sub-committees. Both Wahpeton’s finance and public works committees will continue to discuss and review the city’s preliminary 2020 budget. The budget can still be modified, although only reduced rather than increased, between now and Monday, Sept. 16.
The finance committee will also discuss recapitalization of Wahpeton’s mini-match grant program. In August 2018, the city allocated $75,000 in new funds for the program, which has been used since 1999 for work including exterior demolition and cleanup of properties.
Community Development Director Chris DeVries is scheduled to present on updated holiday displays for the Leach Public Library lawn and an upcoming development project he could not elaborate on at the council meeting. Finally, the finance committee will discuss a potential trail grant matching arrangement with the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club.
The public works committee is scheduled to view, review and discuss:
• improvement assessment districts for Eighth Avenue North and Loy Avenue
• Ordinances 1005 and 1006, concerning parking in front yards
• Wahpeton’s dumpster regulations
• a water and sewer improvement district for Wheatland Road
• plans and specs for the Rosewood shared use path
The finance committee will meet at 12 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at Wahpeton City Hall. The public works committee will meet at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, also at City Hall. Committee meetings, open to the public, are not broadcast.
Councilman-at-large Perry Miller was absent from the meeting.
The next council meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at City Hall, 1900 Fourth St. N., Wahpeton.
