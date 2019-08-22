North Dakota youth started or returned to school Wednesday, Aug. 21. Wahpeton Elementary was among the places for traditional first day activity.
Some students carried classroom supplies. Some held an adult’s hand, while others insisted they were too old for that. A couple students were adjusting their eyes to the morning sun’s glare.
A total of 1,224 students are enrolled in Wahpeton Public Schools, the district reported Wednesday afternoon. That’s an increase of 19 students from the 1,205 enrolled at the start of the 2018-2019 education year.
Whether coming off a bus, out of a car or from a short walk away, youth entered schools like Wahpeton Elementary with enthusiasm or at least excitement.
The elementary school is part of a three-building complex located along and adjacent to Eleventh Street North, Wahpeton. Shortly before 8 a.m. and leading up to the 8:25 a.m. final start of classes, the street and adjacent roads were congested with automobiles.
Chris DeVries knew what to expect. Wahpeton’s community development director gave a brief traffic forecast at the last city council meeting.
DeVries’ Monday, Aug. 19 report also included a summary of the city youth commission, which met beginning in March.
“We had a short but good year. There’s a lot of good things going between the city and the school,” DeVries said.
Councilman-at-large Kelly McNary led the commission, which included eight students. The inaugural meetings were informative for both youth and adults, DeVries said.
A “Wahpeton 101” activity helped share facts like where Volunteer Park is and what it’s named for. Located at the banks of the Red River on Dakota Avenue, Volunteer Park is dedicated to those who aided in flood protection and continue to make a difference in the community.
Youth also learned about how government works and had the opportunity to suggest new city activity.
“We asked them, what would you want to see that would keep you here? Or, if you went away to college, what would bring you back?” DeVries said.
Suggestions included a more active nightlife in Wahpeton and increased indoor activities during winter months.
“One of our members has offered to stay on for this year for continuity and Mr. McNary will be a director again,” DeVries said. “Once the school year starts and we can confirm a time for the meetings, we’ll have the applications available.”
Since the Youth Commission’s inception, DeVries has talked about its use for both interested leaders and engaged students.
“It’s a good thing to have on college or job applications,” he said. “I think this is a beneficial, professional group.”
North Dakota’s 2019-20 education year began one week after the third annual Governor’s Summit on Innovative Education in Jamestown, North Dakota. Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., held a free public event focusing specifically on behavioral health challenges in classrooms.
“By sharing best practices and learning from one another, we can tackle these challenges, identify new opportunities to improve student outcomes and become a national leader in education,” Burgum said Wednesday, Aug. 14.
North Dakota is striving to improve its public education for students and families, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler said prior to the summit.
“This involves listening to the voices of our students, our families, our educators and our taxpayers as we move forward,” Baesler said. “I am also grateful for the summit’s focus on behavioral health issues in our schools, which our educators have identified as something that needs to be addressed urgently.”
Whether new students or upperclassmen, North Dakota youth entered classrooms Wednesday. North Dakota State College of Science, which has campuses in Wahpeton and Fargo and online classes, begins its fall semester Monday, Aug. 26.
Districts in Minnesota begin their education year on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Look to Daily News and News-Monitor for education coverage throughout the 2019-2020 school year.
