FARGO — Back to school season can be filled with excitement but also stress. If you or a loved one is struggling during these times, please call FirstLink. We are here 24/7.
FirstLink can help you get connected with local resources for the back to school season. Our database has resources relating to school supplies, school clothing, childcare and much more that may be helpful for the transition into the school year. FirstLink also offers listening and support.
We can be reached by dialing 211 or (701) 235-7335 and by text at 898-211 (TXT-211) and typing “ND4Me.”
