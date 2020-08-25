Michelle Fischbach sees this upcoming November election as the most important one yet and hopes this year Minnesota can flip to Republican.
Fischbach, who served as Minnesota’s 49th Lieutenant Governor and in the state Senate from 1996-2018, visited Breckenridge, Minnesota, Monday, Aug. 24. She visited Ovsak Financial Services to talk with those in U.S. CD7 along her campaign trail.
Endorsed by President Donald Trump, Republican Fischbach is seeking election for the CD7. She will be running against 30-year incumbent Democratic-Farmer-Laborer Collin Peterson this November.
U.S. Congressional District 7 voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by a margin of 31 points, making it the most Trump-voting district held by a Democrat in Congress. CD7 is Minnesota’s largest congressional district by land area, covering 38 largely rural counties from the tip of the Northwest Angle down.
Peterson owes his long-time term representing the CD7 to a moderate voting record. He is the last of the original Blue Dog Democrats, a group formed in the mid-90s to promote fiscal responsibility. Additionally, Peterson has been an advocate for agriculture in a heavily rural district. Peterson is the chairman of the House Agriculture committed, which is a powerful position for advocating agriculture policymaking.
Fischbach, who has spent over 30 years in rural Minnesota, argues that Peterson is not the conservative representative that rural Minnesotans need and that she will be that voice.
“I made sure that the voice of rural Minnesota is there because it is so important that we have a voice now as we try to make sure that our economy is going well. That we make sure that the future is here in rural Minnesota so that our kids can be here so that we can have education here so that we can have a strong economy and jobs here. And that is what it is about – making sure that rural Minnesota is strong and that we are able to continue our way of life,” she said.
When speaking to CD7 constituents, Fischbach said that Peterson has not been supporting rural Minnesota and that the district needs someone to support Trump.
“I do think that making sure the President has someone from the 7th district who he can count on to help him move the economy forward and Collin Peterson hasn’t been that person,” she said.
Sen. Torrey Westrom, R-Elbow Lake, and Rep. Jeff Backer, R-Browns Valley, both represent districts within CD7 spoke alongside Fischbach, highlighting their endorsement for her.
“This is about having a team and I have really wanted the campaign to be a team effort and that’s why I appreciate these guys because we do have to win from top to bottom. We have to win Trump, we have to win Jason Lewis, we got to beat Collin Peterson and got to make sure the House and the Senate stays in Republican hands,” Fischbach said.
Westrom and Backer are both up for re-election this year and are each facing Democratic oppositions.
Jill Abahsain is running against Westrom to represent District 12 in the Minnesota State Senate. She recently visited Breckenridge as part of her campaign. Incumbent Backer will face off against Murray Smart to represent state House of Representatives for District 12A.
“With Trump winning strong, with Michelle Fischbach winning strong, Representative Backer and I are on the ballot, we will do everything we can do to keep winning strong and the Seventh District can be a big player in how this country’s future is determined,” Westrom said.
The Daily News reports on all candidates running for public office and is welcomes candidates who wish to share their platform.
