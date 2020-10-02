Five new COVID-19 cases, 20 active in Wilkin County

Wilkin County
Wilkin County, Minnesota, has five new COVID-19 cases and a total of 20 active cases as of 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The total number of deaths in the county remains at three.
As of Oct. 1, 2020, 1,451 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Wilkin County. Only 5 percent of tests have come back positive, as of Oct. 1.
Statewide cases and deaths
The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Minnesota went into triple digits, with 101,366 cases as of 11 a.m. Oct. 2, 2020. In the state, 2,086,963 tests have been completed.
The total number of deaths in Minnesota passed 2,000, and the state had 10 newly reported deaths as of Oct. 1. Over half of the deaths from COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota have taken place at long-term care or assisted living facilities. Sept. 30 had the highest number of deaths in a day, 16, since August 2020, and before that, June 2020.
Other trends
Only one case required hospitalization in the state of Minnesota on Oct. 1, 2020. It was the first day since March 2020 where only one person was hospitalized. It was a significant drop from the 24 people hospitalized Sept. 30.
The ages with the highest number of cases in the state range from 15 to 44-years-old. However, the age group only accounts for 32 of the total deaths in the state.
Women have had 52,239 of the positive cases, and men have had 48,522 of the positive cases in the state.
White people have the highest number of cases at 50,310, followed by Black people, 17,027, then Hispanic people, 15,487. Black people account for 16.8 percent of the cases despite making up 7 percent of Minnesota’s population. Hispanic people account for 15.3 percent of the cases despite making up 5.6 percent of the population.
Minnesota Department of Health puts out daily reports at 11 a.m. Weekly reports are published every Thursday. The next weekly report will be Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020.
