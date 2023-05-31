Five to be inducted in WPSD’s Hall of Fame

Sonja Christensen, one of Wahpeton Public School District's 2023 Hall of Fame inductees, is seen with friend Sandy Block-Hansen. Christensen is being recognized for her years as an educator, 'Mrs. C' to countless youth.

 Daily News file photo

This fall, the Wahpeton Public Schools District will honor its fifth annual hall of fame recipients. This year, the hall will reach its milestone 25th induction.

Five individuals, including four graduates and a longtime educator, will be recognized Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wahpeton High School. The event includes a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each by calling Wahpeton Public Schools’ district office at 701-642-6741.

Earl Stoltenow
Dr. Paul Johnsgard
Sally Hausken
Mike Williams


