Five to be inducted in WPSD’s Hall of Fame

Sonja Christensen, one of Wahpeton Public School District's 2023 Hall of Fame inductees, is seen with friend Sandy Block-Hansen. Christensen is being recognized for her years as an educator, 'Mrs. C' to countless youth.
This fall, the Wahpeton Public Schools District will honor its fifth annual hall of fame recipients. This year, the hall will reach its milestone 25th induction.
Five individuals, including four graduates and a longtime educator, will be recognized Saturday, Sept. 30 at Wahpeton High School. The event includes a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 p.m. luncheon. Tickets can be purchased for $25 each by calling Wahpeton Public Schools’ district office at 701-642-6741.
“If we do not honor our past, we lose our future,” Wahpeton High School Principal Ned Clooten said while quoting Friedensreich Hundertwasser during the 2022 ceremony. “If we destroy our roots, we cannot grow.”
This year’s inductees include:
• Sonja Christensen, who taught first and second grade from 1964-2003 and remains an active member of the Twin Towns Area.
• Earl Stoltenow, class of 1941, who served in World War II, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Legislature.
• Dr. Paul Johnsgard, class of 1949, whose career included 40 years with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and being a prolific author.
• Sally Hausken, class of 1952, who followed a career in education by creating Greater Sucker Creek in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.
• Mike Williams, class of 1972, whose legal career included a six-year case that helped establish equality for people with disabilities.
“Sonja Christensen was known as ‘Mrs. C’ even if you were not in her classroom,” her nomination letter states. “She was kind and encouraging toward her students and always on their side. To this day, I think Sonja remembers 95% of her students. She supports them by attending their events, whether volleyball, basketball or baseball.”
Prior to his 2017 death, Earl Stoltenow’s life included time as a U.S. Merchant Marine and a 70-year marriage to wife Albertine. “Earl and baseball were synonymous in the Great Bend area,” according to his obituary. Stoltenow’s accomplishments also included representing North Dakota District 25 from 1967-75 as a Republican state representative.
“He directed 12 students to Ph.D degrees and 12 to M.S. degrees while teaching zoology, ecology, ornithology and animal behavior to more than 7,000 students,” states a nomination letter for Paul Johnsgard, who died in 2021. “He published 90 scholarly nonfiction books and monographs, including nine world monographs on major avian groups.”
Sally Hausken will be remembered for founding Greater Sucker Creek, according to her nomination material. It includes Sucker Creek Preserve and Upstream Sucker Creek, including a total of 117 acres of natural woods, wetlands and prairie within the city limits of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. In 2018, “Sally’s Pathway” was dedicated to Hausken.
Mike Williams played on Wahpeton’s state football championship team of 1971 and graduated from the University of North Dakota Law School in 1979, according to his nomination letter. Having devoted years to a case that led to disabled programs and services being provided in less-restrictive, community-based settings, Williams remains an advocate.
The Wahpeton Public Schools District Hall of Fame was established in 2019 with five inductees. They included businessman and philanthropist Robert Hughes, retired Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers player Art “Tony” Anderson, national motivational speaker Dr. Paul Radde, Ph.D, former high school principal and North Dakota District 25 representative Clark Williams and Wahpeton Park Board Commissioner Roger Jensen.
The 2020 inductees included Pulitzer Prize-winning author Louise Erdrich, dentist Dr. Jack Pfister, educators Dr. Roger Worner and Karen Kehrwald and alumna Sue Hesch Swenson.
The 2021 inductees included U.S. Marine officer and author David Myhra, Ph.D, educator Cindy Borchert, Dorothy Formaneck Henke, known as the “Dot” in Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels, and Dennis Eastman, named the North Dakota High School Athlete of the Year for 1979.
The 2022 inductees included longtime teacher and administrator Norma Nosek, former Wahpeton Mayor Jim Sturdevant, actor Sam Anderson, Lyle Kath, who was Wahpeton’s first recreation director, Summit Brewing Company Founder and President Mark Stutrud and artist Shawn McCann.
“It is such an honor to be able to tell our hall of fame members’ stories and shine a light on their achievements,” Clooten said in 2022.