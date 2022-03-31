The North Dakota State Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Dr. Rod Flanigan, Ph.D., MBA, as North Dakota State College of Science’s 10th president when it met Thursday, March 31 on NDSCS’ campus.
Flanigan’s term in office will begin no later than July 1, 2022. The SBHE board also unanimously authorized to grant Flanigan a tenured faculty appointment in the technologies and services division in accordance with his experience to date.
In 2017, Flanigan was awarded full tenure within the University of Nebraska system. He also has served as dean of business and technology at Cochise College, with locations including Sierra Vista, Arizona.
“I really believe that I was meant for this. I’m prepared for this. I hope I don’t let you down,” Flanigan said to the board.
The NDSCS Presidential Search Committee was co-chaired by SBHE member Jeffry Volk and Terry Marohl, NDSCS associate professor and transportation department chair. Flanigan's salary had not been set as of Thursday afternoon, Forum News Service reported.
Flanigan officially succeeds former NDSCS President Dr. John Richman, who retired in December 2021. Flanigan was one of three finalists for the position, including Dr. Jeannie Gangeness, Ph.D, who holds many positions at Winona State University and leads the Rochester, Minnesota, campus, and Dr. Carmen Simone, Ph.D., formerly the president of Western Nebraska Community College.
Following his hiring, Flanigan, his wife Michele and Dr. Harvey Link, NDSCS’ outgoing interim president, spoke with Daily News.
Daily News: What were your first thoughts when you learned you would be NDSCS’ next president?
Rod Flanigan: We were totally excited. My wife started to cry. We really do feel like we’re comfortable here and this is home. We’re so excited for the opportunity. It’s a great opportunity. I know there’s opportunity here at NDSCS for growth and with the new CIC (Career Innovation Center). We’re looking forward to it.
DN: You are planning to make a home in Wahpeton, correct?
RF: Absolutely — if we can find a place to live. (The Flanigans laugh.)
DN: What are some of your early impressions of the community so far?
Michele Flanigan: Do you want me to answer that question? While he was in his interviewing process, Steve Diederick took me on a tour of the city. We went through downtown and I said, “Oh my gosh, it’s like a Hallmark movie!” I have a towel that hangs on my stove that says, “I want to live in a Hallmark movie.” I feel like this is it. This is my Hallmark movie.
DN: President Link, how do you feel about welcoming the Flanigans?
Harvey Link: I am pleased to welcome Dr. Flanigan, excited for the institution, excited for him and excited for the opportunity. It’s a tremendous institution and a tremendous community. (To Rod Flanigan) You’re gonna love it. You really will. You’re inheriting a wonderful group of employees, a wonderful group of students and a great community.
RF: I may need to lean on you.
HL: Well, I’m here. We’re not leaving town. We’ll be around, so we’ll be available.
DN: North Dakota State College of Science celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2028. What do you hope the college can say when it hits its quasquicentennial?
RF: Well, it’s a little premature to be doing strategic planning right now, but I think certainly by then, we should have the CIC fully established, up and running, and we should know exactly what we want there, including bringing the high schools in. That’s an intricate piece of this puzzle. Dr. Link has pointed out some opportunities here on campus and we’ll be looking at them. My initial goal is to understand, develop a strong team and move the plan forward.
DN: What will your first few days on campus look like?
RF: I want to understand the long term planning of the college, infrastructure issues, IT issues, curriculum, student services — all of those interconnected pieces are what I have to gain a better understanding of. It’s what we’re doing, where the shortfall, things we can shore up and things we’re doing well with. I’m here to support faculty and staff and I will do that the best I can.
