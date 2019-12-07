Midwesterners may have a tough time deciphering exactly which season we’re in come this weekend and next week — and forecasters stress that rapid weather changes may be dizzying.
Meteorologists are tracking a storm system and an air mass that will be major players in the weather whiplash expected across the region. A swath of snow and a rapid freeze-up associated with a blast of Arctic air have the potential to hinder travel and shut down schools over parts of the Midwest early next week. A storm will track from the central Plains Monday to the eastern Great Lakes on Tuesday.
A swath of moderate to heavy snow is anticipated from parts of the Dakotas to central and southern Minnesota, northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan.
is anticipated.
, northern Wisconsin and northern Michigan.
Given the storm’s anticipated track, cities such as Minneapolis; Eau Claire and Wausau, Wisconsin; and Marquette and Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan; are likely to get enough snow to shovel and plow.
However, light snow is likely to fall over a more extensive area.
While the light snow itself would not typically cause a huge problem, it is the small amount of snow that falls, partially melts and causes roads and sidewalks to turn into a sheet of ice as frigid air pours in.
“In some areas, winds may not have a chance to dry off roads and sidewalks before below-freezing air arrives,” Brian Wimer, AccuWeather winter weather expert, said.
The colder air will sweep in like a rocket to the southeast over the Central states with the main thrust from the northern and central Plains to the Great Lakes and the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.
