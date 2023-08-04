Fleet of bikes able to be rented, ridden in Wahpeton

Including everything from the traditional one-seater to exciting low riders, tandems and one capable of seating a family of four, a fleet of bikes are ready to be rented and ridden in Wahpeton.
The bikes are available through a partnership between the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Kiwanis Club and Chahinkapa Zoo. Each can be rented at the zoo entrance, although due to safety reasons, they cannot be ridden through the currently pedestrian-only zoo itself.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s bike rental program celebrated its fifth anniversary this summer. In some ways, it’s like a new beginning for supporters who are happy that bike riding outlasted fears created amid COVID’s worst.
“It’s a beautiful time to ride a bike again,” Zoo Director Kathy Diekman said.
Marc Johnson is president of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Kiwanis Club. He remembers how the club used proceeds from events like the annual Bremer Golf Tournaments to get the bike program going.
“Today’s proceeds go back to Chahinkapa Zoo,” Johnson said. “We also provide support with the maintenance. We want those bikes to be a plus for visitors.”
Wahpeton-Breckenridge’s Kiwanis Club was not alone when it came to setting up the bike program. Local Rotary and Optimists organizations also provided funds to acquire the bikes.
“We weren’t rowing the boat alone,” Johnson said.
As far as Diekman’s concerned, “It’s a win-win for everyone involved, including the community.” She is eager to see that continue.
“This year, we went from winter to summer in 10 minutes,” Diekman said. “We had our bikes available right away. Right now, it’s like we’re re-launching the program to get back the excitement when it started. Hey, why not? The weather’s going to be great and we’re open through most of October.”
Johnson is hopeful that Chahinkapa Zoo’s bikes can be ridden during events like September’s Headwaters Day Parade. Diekman figures, “Why wait?”
“The whole town has beautiful bike paths. It’s a safe environment for riding,” she said.
For more information on bike rentals, call 701-248-0812, visit chahinkapazoo.org or visit 1004 RJ Hughes Dr. in Wahpeton.