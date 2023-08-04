Fleet of bikes able to be rented, ridden in Wahpeton

Chahinkapa Zoo Lead Zookeeper Addy Paul was convinced to get behind the wheel of this lowrider bicycle. It's one of several exciting vehicles that are ready to be rented and ridden in Wahpeton.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Including everything from the traditional one-seater to exciting low riders, tandems and one capable of seating a family of four, a fleet of bikes are ready to be rented and ridden in Wahpeton.

The bikes are available through a partnership between the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Kiwanis Club and Chahinkapa Zoo. Each can be rented at the zoo entrance, although due to safety reasons, they cannot be ridden through the currently pedestrian-only zoo itself.

Doesn't Assistant Chahinkapa Zoo Horticulturist William Meyer look sporty on this tandem bike?
Daily News reporter Frank Stanko isn't immune from the charms of a unique bike, as this photo from 2018 proves.


