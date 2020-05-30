‘Fletch’ features wit, intrigue and fine performance by Chase

Daily News Film Critic Frank Stanko is keeping busy while theaters are closed with Retro Reviews. This weekend, he looks at “Fletch,” which opened in theaters on May 31, 1985.
I’ll be celebrating five years with the Daily News this September. This has been my first gig as a daily reporter. If you haven’t noticed, I usually write two articles a day, 10 articles a week.
I didn’t know a thing about photography when I started and some days, I think I know less. When I studied journalism and wrote for my college paper, I had people assigning my articles, taking my photos and proofing my copy. Every so often, I miss that, but there is an exhilaration to doing it all. I never have the same day twice.
Watching “Fletch,” I still couldn’t help but feel some jealousy. Investigative reporter-columnist “Fletch” Fletcher (Chevy Chase) gets to spend his workweek on what ends up being one important article. That said, I have to give Fletch credit for spending most of his time on the job.
Investigating the drug trade on L.A.’s beaches, Fletch is interrupted by Alan Stanwyk (Tim Matheson). Claiming to be terminally ill, Stanwyk offers Fletch $50,000 to kill him. It’s part of a plot ostensibly intended to benefit Gail Stanwyk (Dana Wheeler-Nicholson). Fletch uncovers everything from Stanwyk’s actual health to the real nature of his visits to and from Provo, Utah (and elsewhere), to why power tripping isn’t the only reason Police Chief Karlin (Joe Don Baker) is corrupt.
“Fletch” is a comedy, but it’s one that doesn’t seem to be focused on big laughs. I liked Chase’s performance and wish he would have made more character-driven movies like this. Directed by Michael Ritchie, “Fletch” was adapted from Gregory McDonald’s novel by Andrew Bergman (and an uncredited Phil Alden Robinson). I was impressed by the combination of wit and intrigue.
At the same time, I’m not sure if “Fletch” can be watched multiple times. The scheme is so neat and orderly, it’s hard to get excited when it’s exposed.
While “Fletch” doesn’t depend on broad comedy, it also doesn’t avoid it. As the movie progresses, our hero assumes the identities of everybody from a yokel repairman to a rollerskating holy man-type. Fletch also dreams he’s one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s teammates on the Lakers, complete with afro. Few of these moments have a payoff — I guess the closest is when Fletch interrupts the dinner for Fred “The Dorf” Dorfman and manages to evade the police — but it’s not like any of the disguises are problematic.
I think my biggest problem with “Fletch” is that despite an interesting ensemble, it’s too often a one-man show. I thought Chase had more chemistry with Geena Davis, who played “Larry” the researcher, rather than Wheeler-Nicholson. And even then, Chase and Davis don’t even get a good scene together. Chase and Wheeler-Nicholson have at least two: Fletch attempting to teach Gail tennis, plus when he comes clean about what he’s uncovered so far.
This might go back to the novel, but I’m surprised that Stanwyk/Matheson and Karlin/Baker didn’t have bigger roles. They’re just as important as Chase/Fletch on the whole, but in terms of screen time, it’s an unfair fight. Besides Davis, the supporting cast has talented actors like Richard Libertini (as Fletch’s editor), M. Emmet Walsh (who gives Fletch the papa of all prostate exams), George Wyner (as the attorney for Fletch’s ex-wife) and George Wendt (as “Fat Sammy”).
Not too long after moving to Wahpeton, I realized I’m living and working in a sitcom. These feelings re-emerged when my colleagues and I were forced to temporarily limit our out-of-office activity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you’ve ever watched TV, you’ve seen 3-4 people at desks taking care of everything for their workplace. That’s us at the Daily News.
It’s often fun watching reporting, my bread and butter, depicted on screen. A professional explores every angle and isn’t afraid of spontaneity. “Jane Doe,” Fletch’s pseudonym, doesn’t disappoint and neither does “Fletch.”
I’m giving “Fletch” a Recommended rating. It’s available through YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu and Amazon Prime.
Additional thoughts and trivia:
• While several critics liked “Fletch,” they weren’t that fond of its star. In my research, I found perhaps the most hilariously patronizing headline ever. “At long last, Chevy Chase film is funny,” Gene Siskel wrote.
• This was nominated for an Edgar Allan Poe Award, which honor mysteries. It lost to “Witness.”
• Retro Reviews will hopefully return the weekend of June 21 with “Return to Oz.” It’s available through Disney+, YouTube, iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Prime and Vudu.
