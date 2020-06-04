Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order on Tuesday, June 2 that provides flexibility for bars and restaurants that are currently without an existing outdoor patio space.
The action allows bars and restaurants to expand outdoor dining to trunk highway right-of-way spaces, where commercial activity is normally restricted.
“We are committed to supporting our small businesses through this pandemic,” Walz said. “This action will help mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on our bars and restaurants, allow for a little more distance in outdoor dining and help our beloved neighborhood businesses make ends meet.”
Restaurants and bars in Breckenridge began taking advantage of using public spaces such as sidewalks, alleys and parking lots to create outdoor seating on Monday, June 1. The businesses did so after Breckenridge City Council held a special meeting last week where they passed a resolution allowing them to do so.
Since the resolution was passed, Casey’s Bar, Grumpy’s Bar and Grill, and the Wilkin Eatery & Pub have all set up an outdoor patio seating area to resume some businesses.
“It has helped some,” Peggy Materi, co-owner of the Wilkin Eatery & Pub, said. “Although we are at the mercy of outdoor elements and the governor.”
Tuesday evening’s turn out for business was great, Materi said, with the Wilkin reaching the capacity of 50 customers on the patio. However, the lunch hour was not very busy considering the rain. In the Red River Valley, businesses are affected by wind, rain and mosquitos.
According to Walz’s previous order that allowed for restaurants and bars to reopen for outdoor dining, they are required to limit capacity to 50 customers, practice social distancing and for employees to wear face masks.
Carry-out orders have remained the same and they are hoping that outdoor seating helps out the business, Materi said.
“We are so thankful for the community, friends and family for supporting us right now,” she said.
