“FLIP,” an event held Wednesday, March 4 in Wahpeton, has a non-acronym title which still stands for something.
Nearly 80 sophomores from southern Red River Valley schools visited the North Dakota State College of Science campus. They were encouraged to broaden their horizons and challenge their previous ideas.
“We’re trying to expose girls to careers they might typically think are only for males and vice versa for the males,” Project Outreach Specialist Tana Erbes said.
NDSCS hosted students from Wyndmere, Lidgerwood, Hankinson, Fairmount and Milnor, North Dakota, as well as Campbell and Tintah, Minnesota. A total of 76 sophomores participated in FLIP, celebrating its second anniversary in 2020.
Female students learned about auto technology and welding in the morning, taking part in hands-on demonstrations. Derrick Sundeen, associate professor in automotive technology, gave lessons on the fluids a vehicle uses and how to properly maintain tires.
In addition to auto technology, the young women learned about welding. Later in the day, they received sessions on land surveying and civil engineering technology, as well as building construction.
“When we started FLIP in 2018, we only did it with the females,” Erbes said. “We had so much interest, we added the boys the next year.”
Male students spent their morning session learning about careers as pharmacy technicians and occupational therapy assistants. For the former, they made their own lip balm. For the latter, Associate Professor Melissa Twidwell demonstrated and explained various tools used to assist people with therapy needs.
During the afternoon session, the male students attended a seminar of social work careers and also learned about music-related occupations.
FLIP is the first event of three held over consecutive years and designed to introduce youth to education opportunities.
“It begins with sophomores and FLIP. Then we have the juniors for Imagine It, Design It, Build It Day. Finally, the seniors attend Manufacturing Day. By the time they graduate, they have a great understanding of what’s available if they have their first year on campus,” Erbes said.
More than 30 female sophomores attended the first FLIP, Erbes recalled. The following year, the North Dakota Career and Technical Education office provided a grant which extended through 2020.
“We try to pair these students with programs available through the Southeast Region Career and Technology Center,” Erbes said. “That’s the point right now: they can take these kinds of classes as juniors and seniors. We’re trying to pair them with programs they can also take as high schoolers.”
“We’re trying to flip expectations and challenge ideas,” Erbes said.
