Flood outlook, road rules give some indication of Richland’s spring

Will the Red River of the North reach at least 11.9 feet high? There is a 95% chance of that between March 27-June 25, 2023, according to the last National Weather Service probable spring flood outlook.
As of Thursday, March 23, the chance of the Red River reaching at least 16.8 feet had a 5% probability. There is a 50% probability of a height of at least 14.3 feet. These probabilities are enough for Wahpeton to remain a city with a 50% or higher chance of experiencing moderate spring flooding.
“The risk for significant (moderate or higher) flooding has increased since the last outlook,” NWS stated Thursday. “(There are) now generally above long-term historical averages for most of the Red River Basin due to additional snowfall and delayed melt conditions.”
Officials cited factors including below normal soil moisture and near normal stream flows entering into freeze-up situations, as well as the above normal snowfall and precipitation to date this winter and spring. The exception is the far northern portion of the Red River and Devils Lake basins.
“The continuation of below normal temperatures is leading to a delayed melt. Snowmelt timing and thaw cycle, along with any additional snow and/or rain, will be the most important factors contributing to the spring flood risk,” NWS stated.
Service Hydrologist Amanda Lee and Warning Coordination Meteorologist Jim Kaiser stated that while there will no longer be probabilistic outlooks for 2023’s spring flooding, thaw updates will continue. Those will eventually be replaced by seven-day river forecasts.
Spring load restrictions start Monday
The Richland County Highway Department, Richland County, North Dakota, is staying consistent with its load restriction system. It is based on ton per axle postings, as it has been in previous years.
Richland County’s road restrictions go into effect beginning at 6 a.m. Monday, March 27, the highway department announced Thursday.
“The system provides for greater uniformity with the state of North Dakota and adjacent states and allows for better communication of the load restriction process to the trucking industry,” County Engineer Jesse Sedler stated.
For most roads, there is a six-ton restriction, with 12,000 pounds per axle and gross weight not to exceed 80,000 pounds. Richland County also has several roads with eight-ton restrictions. In those cases, there may be up to 16,000 pounds per axle and a gross weight cap of 80,000 pounds.
“All winter weight permits will be void as of March 27, 2023,” Sedler stated. “Road restrictions will remain in effect until June 1 unless weather conditions allow a change.”
The maximum gross weight on any county road during the year when restrictions are not in effect is 80,000 pounds unless otherwise posted or permitted.
“We would appreciate your encouragement of spring weight restrictions and maximum gross weights during the entire year on Richland County roads to help preserve your road system, reduce road maintenance, and save Richland County tax dollars,” Sedler stated.
Questions can be answered by calling the Richland County Highway Department at 701-642-7810.
Prior to the road restrictions announcement, Sedler shared his pride in county employees. They have consistently responded to winter weather and road conditions, Sedler said Tuesday, March 21 to the Richland County Board of Commissioners.
“Our guys are doing a heck of a job out there,” Sedler said. “They’ve been plowing for two months straight. I needed to give them the weekend off, a day or two to regroup. They’re really been working hard out there.”