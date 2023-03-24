Flood outlook, road rules give some indication of Richland’s spring

 Courtesy National Weather Service

Will the Red River of the North reach at least 11.9 feet high? There is a 95% chance of that between March 27-June 25, 2023, according to the last National Weather Service probable spring flood outlook.

As of Thursday, March 23, the chance of the Red River reaching at least 16.8 feet had a 5% probability. There is a 50% probability of a height of at least 14.3 feet. These probabilities are enough for Wahpeton to remain a city with a 50% or higher chance of experiencing moderate spring flooding.

This year's road restrictions map for Richland County, N.D.
The specific spring 2023 load restrictions for Richland County, N.D.


