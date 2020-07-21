Breckenridge’s floodwall mural project is set to begin next week. The Minnesota city’s council members approved of the final design at their meeting held Monday, July 20.
“It will go from the edge of the bridge where North Dakota ends to right next to Thrifty White,” said Erin Gunderson, librarian and Arts Advisory Board member. “There is room left to continue if we want to do that in the future but we thought that this was a good starting point and it’s in an area where people can see from the road but wouldn’t be a traffic hazard.”
The Arts Advisory Board is planning to get the floodwall primed this week so that artist Shawn McCann can start as early as next week.
The city council and art board are hoping the completed mural will be an attractive stop for the community and tourists to enjoy and take photos with.
In other city news, the council approved of a change order to a southside drainage flood mitigation project located at the intersection of Fifth Street and New York Avenue by increasing the project’s cost by $29,500.
This project is being fully funded by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
“Originally when the plan was put together with the engineering staff they had the specifications that needed to be done since it is going to be going on a state highway. Since that application was sent in, MnDOT has come back and said that they have additional requirements that need to be met with this particular intersection. They wanted deeper concrete, heavier base underneath and et cetera. As a result of that, there is going to be additional expenses on it. It’s a MnDOT mandate so we need to follow their requirements to continue,” Director of Public Services Neil Crocker said.
The project is intended to mitigate a potential 100-year rain event by putting in a new storm drain and allow the south side to drain better, Crocker said. The project is currently taking place.
Breckenridge's city council is scheduled to meet again Monday, Aug. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.