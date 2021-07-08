Floral shop is beautiful business

“Designing flowers is kind of addictive,” said Alice Teo, owner of Buds, Blooms and Blessings in Breckenridge, Minnesota.
“If I don’t design with flowers I feel like something is missing,” she said.
She has run the shop for almost a year, since Aug. 1, 2020. Her passion for flowers began when she was a girl, inspired by watching her uncle arrange in the ikebana style, which she still appreciates.
“I always love the simplicity of ikebana style,” she said.
Her shop has many different services including floral arrangements for weddings, funerals and special occasions, artificial flower arrangements and plant rental to local businesses for decorating their offices.
Originally from Malaysia, Teo moved to Fairmount, North Dakota, in 2017, but now lives in Wahpeton. She looked for a flower shop to work at because she is a trained florist. After working at Buds, Blooms and Blessings for a while she was able to buy the shop.
Owning a flower shop comes with all of the added tasks of being a small business owner, adding to the normal business of being a florist. They need to worry about paperwork, ordering flowers and making sure that someone can deliver flowers. The added responsibilities were not an obstacle for Teo because she loves the job.
“You know that it’s going to be a lot of hard work, you don’t know what is going to happen,” she said.
Teo loves the supportive community in Wahpeton/Breckenridge and appreciates the encouragement and concern the community has for wanting her to succeed. She talked about the customers who would ask her how the coronavirus was impacting her business, and people who would see her in the grocery store and thank her for the arrangements she made for them.
“One time I said to this customer, ‘This week I am going to give you 10 percent off,’ and she was like, ‘Nope, we don’t want you to close your shop down, so you aren’t going to give me 10 percent off,’” Teo said.
The busiest times of the year for florists include Christmas, Easter and Valentine’s Day, with Mother’s Day being the busiest. She has to order for these busy holidays about a month in advance. This takes a lot of guesswork because it is difficult to predict what the market will look like each year, Teo said.
Flowers arrive during the week from Teo’s suppliers: Kohler & Dram, Len Busch and North American. The first thing she does most mornings is clean and process the flowers from her suppliers: taking off foliage, cutting the ends and putting them in clean water. This part of the job is not her favorite because it is time consuming and messy.
Flower design is her favorite part of the day, but she doesn’t get to do it as often now that she owns the shop. Teo likes arranging with any and all of the flowers she gets in, with a variety of styles depending on the customer and the occasion.
“In the flower business you need to be a mind reader,” Teo said.
People who order flowers don’t usually have a specific style in mind, they might give you the colors they want, but it is your job to impress them. The florist must both satisfy their own standards in arranging, and meet unspoken expectations from their customers.
But for Teo, it is rewarding to see the smile on people’s faces when they receive flowers and getting to know her customers when they come to the shop.
“I love that,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.