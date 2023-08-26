Flowers have their time to grow, delight, contribute to environment

When summer ends, does it happen all at once or gradually? Does it return in the same way?
I thought about this when I visited Chahinkapa Zoo Horticulturist Joan Zettel. Joan, who’s held her title for about 10 years now, showed me the zoo’s gardens. During that time, I reflected on how the flowers, whether annuals or perennials, have their time to grow, delight and contribute to the environment.
“A lot of our flowers will go for a while yet,” Joan said. “We try to keep it going until ZooBoo, actually, if we don’t get any frost. But, you know, you can’t control the weather.”
Joan is a member of the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Pretty Bloomers and the Fergus Falls Garden Club in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. She praised her colleague, gardener Will Meyer. He has helped maintain gardens like the one outside Chahinkapa Zoo’s entrance. One of the garden’s stars is the heliopsis flower.
“That, actually, was probably planted by a bird one year, unless a visitor did it. I did not plant it, but there was a little piece that was coming up. It likes to spread, so I let it go and moved some down to the other end. It will come up every year unless I pull it out,” Joan said.
Chahinkapa Zoo includes exotic and “zoo-like” flowers, like hibiscus and spider flowers. Joan recalled how the spring’s first zoo students planted the spider flowers at the entrance. Marigolds grown and donated by Wahpeton High School agriculture students currently reside not far from the spider flowers.
“Verbena is also a self-seeder. It will grow when nothing will grow. When it’s hot, dry or neglected, it’s just a happy plant,” Joan said.
Zoo Director Kathy Diekman is proud of Will and Joan.
“He is a super help to her,” Kathy said. “She has been out, working hard and very superbly, for many years. We get so many compliments on our grounds. Every day, people compliment the flowers.”
Some of those compliments come from youth, who are entertained by butterflies visiting the entrance garden, the pollinator garden and the Cargill Monarch Butterfly Garden. Of course, you don’t have to be a student to be delighted by the sight of butterflies freely flying among the flowers.
“With the pollinator garden, we’re mostly focused on the bees, which come out in April and go back down when it gets too cold,” Joan said. “The monarchs don’t get here until June. For their garden, we don’t need things that bloom earlier. They start migrating back around the first of September and sometimes it’s even now.”
Cargill funded the monarch butterfly garden and even provided its employees to help establish the space.
“I just had to buy the plans and show them what to do,” Joan said, smiling.
Joan noted how time flies, recalling how Chahinkapa Zoo’s pollinator garden is funded by the North Dakota State University Extension’s Master Gardener program. This year’s funding included the addition flower identifiers to continue guests’ education.
“They’ve set up more than 20 gardens throughout North Dakota to save the pollinators, particularly the bees. I designed it way back when, but it’s changed over the years. It’s purpose is to give the bees what they need from early spring through late fall,” she said.
One of the earliest bloomers is prairie smoke, which begins its season in April. When the bees are just emerging, Joan told me, it is a critical time for them. They especially need sustenance then, as well as in the late summer.
“When you get past Mother’s Day and before October, there’s a lot of things blooming in a lot of gardens,” Joan said. “We try to focus on those times when bees have a hard time finding food.”
Joan and I viewed the petunias growing outside the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel. While there, she told me about how she began working for both Chahinkapa Park and Chahinkapa Zoo.
“It was the year that I took the Master Gardener program. Before that, I had a lot of jobs over the years but I was self-taught in the gardening area. I’m just an avid reader. I read all winter long. I took the Master Gardener program and that year, they advertised for a park horticulturalist,” Joan said.
Although nervous about not having a horticulture degree, Joan applied for the job. Within two years, she officially became the horticulturalist. As time went on, Joan focused her attention on Chahinkapa Zoo.
“Will is my helper, and thank goodness we’ve trained Will, because I’m past 65,” Joan said, laughing. “It’s getting harder to shovel, it’s getting harder to lift the big bags of mulch. He’s so good.”
Joan and I checked out the lamb’s-ear growing inside Chahinkapa Zoo. It is so named because of how soft it feels.
“We grow it here so that the kids can touch it and feel it and see it,” Joan said. “I should put some signs here for them. ‘Touch the lamb’s-ear.’ ‘Are all leaves green?’ ‘Find leaves that aren’t green.’”
Joan, by her own admission, tried to look for flowers and plants “that were easy, low-maintenance, easy to grow and would make the area look nice.” She absolutely succeeded.
Summers may come and go, but flowers endure. They bring memories of sights, of smells, of how they feel. They delight everyone from children to bees and butterflies.