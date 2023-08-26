Flowers have their time to grow, delight, contribute to environment

'Conservation is the mission of the zoo,' Chahinkapa Zoo Horticulturalist Joan Zettel said. Joan, who took Daily News reporter Frank Stanko on a unique tour, is seen displaying the garden outside the zoo entrance.

When summer ends, does it happen all at once or gradually? Does it return in the same way?

I thought about this when I visited Chahinkapa Zoo Horticulturist Joan Zettel. Joan, who’s held her title for about 10 years now, showed me the zoo’s gardens. During that time, I reflected on how the flowers, whether annuals or perennials, have their time to grow, delight and contribute to the environment.

Barring an early frost, Chahinkapa Zoo's flowers may last as long as ZooBoo in October.
You don’t have to be a youth to be delighted by the sight of butterflies freely flying among flowers like black-eyed Susans.
Monarch butterflies reach the Twin Towns Area around June each year and generally begin their migration away at the start of September.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s pollinator garden is funded by the North Dakota State University Extension’s Master Gardener program, Joan Zettel said. This year’s funding included the addition flower identifiers to continue guests’ education.
These petunias provide bursts of color outside the entrance to the Lonnie Halverson Prairie Rose Carousel.
The exotic hibiscus grows right at Chahinkapa Zoo's entrance.
Lamb's-ear is something truly amazing to feel.
Butterflies and bees are both pollinators, but their needs differ. Bees need pollen, while butterflies need nectar.
Yes, even apples grow in Chahinkapa Zoo.


