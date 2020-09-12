Harry Stern Airport, Wahpeton, is scheduled to hold a “fly-in” from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
A free, public event, the fly-in is possible through a collaboration between the Breckenridge-Wahpeton Interstate Airport Authority and Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter No. 1174, Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
EAA plans to offer “Young Eagles” a free flying lesson, continuing a Red River Valley tradition. This year’s Young Eagles event includes some modifications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Young Eagles have to register online ahead of time, at yeday.org,” said Judge Bradley Cruff, a participating pilot. “We’re going to keep the flyers in groups of people they’ve been socializing with. We’re minimizing intermingling of people.”
Like with many other public events, safety measures will be taken. Participants are encouraged to wear face masks and gloves and temperatures will be taken.
“We don’t want to be the cause of any outbreak,” Cruff said.
Lunch will be served. Donations will be accepted but are not required.
Harry Stern Airport is located in south Wahpeton, along 11th Avenue South. Cruff singled out organizers Tim Barth, Brian Steeves and Jon Klein. Barth and Steeves are members of the Wahpeton Airport Authority board and Klein is the airport’s manager.
“We have a good opportunity to showcase the renovations to the terminal and how nice they look,” Cruff said. “We hope to have about 10 pilots participating.”
In addition to the planes used for the flying lessons, the fly-in is expected to include at least two Sanford AirMed aircraft, experimental and vintage military aircraft and simulators.
“We’ll have people from the model airplane club who’ll be doing demonstration flights. We’ll stop the flying lessons for about 30 minutes to allow the demonstration,” Cruff said.
The upcoming fly-in is made possible through collaboration, Cruff said.
“Young Eagles contacted their airport authority, wanting to hold their event. Well, the restrictions are still in effect in Minnesota, so they couldn’t do any event over there. They came to North Dakota next. This is a joint venture.”
