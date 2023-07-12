Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

Andrew Meyer, director of religious education at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, has been building ship models for most of his life.
Meyer, 28, has lived in the Twin Towns Area all of his life. He’s been on the staff of St. John’s, his lifelong parish, for the past year. Meyer started building ships at age 12. His mom, Muffy, attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and family vacations to the area were common.
“Since I was about age 4, we would go down to the canal and watch the ships,” Meyer said. “We did a couple trips to Michigan’s Soo Locks when I was 11 or 12 and I just loved them. They were fascinating.”
While Meyer’s paternal grandpa worked on an aircraft carrier during his time in the U.S. Navy, there ultimately wasn’t much family influence in Meyer’s fondness for shipbuilding.
Two ships, the Alpena and Maxima, reside in Meyer’s office at St. John’s. Based on real ships, the Alpena and Maxima are considerably more detailed than what Meyer created at age 12.
“My grandma and grandpa had a lake place just outside of Fergus Falls. When my brothers and I decided that we’d try to make our own little ‘shipping industry,’ we’d build them out of styrofoam and tape and put a little detail on them. We’d load them with sand or whatever. My aunt had a place a little further down, and we’d sail the ships from place to place,” Meyer said.
Adding details to his ships appealed to Meyer as he grew older. It helped fuel his love of Great Lakes ships.
“I love photographing ships and I also love having something 3D and tangible,” Meyer said. “Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve wanted really nice models of ships. It always felt like it was the kind of thing you’d see in a museum — super nice, super intricate, but you couldn’t do anything with it.”
Meyer wanted model ships that looked intricate but could also be used. The Alpena and Maxima have floated on Lake Superior.
“All of the ships that I build now have their own motors,” Meyer said. “They, in theory and to a degree in practice, are fully functional cargo ships. They’re water tight on the inside and have cargo holds that you can put stuff in. You could load this up with grain, just like the real one.
The Maxima bears the name “Wagenborg,” taken from the Dutch international maritime logistics conglomerate Royal Wagenborg. Meyer’s ships have their own intricacies, resulting in varying amounts of labor.
“(The Maxima) probably took the least amount of time. It’s a little bit more of a blocky concept built. This one right here (the Alpena), from start to finish, took about 250 hours,” he said.
Meyer’s ships continue to be made from foam, “the stuff you’d insulate your house with.” The Alpena’s deck was made with thin, recycled cardboard, which can come from items like a fruit snacks package.
“It’s foam, it’s duct tape and it’s household items,” he said, pointing out details. “These are cut up straws. These are dressmaker pins. These are chopsticks and toothpicks."
Meyer has considered making little figurines of captains, crewmen and enthusiasts like himself. His ships, however, are not quite big enough to be on the same scale as LEGO models.
“LEGO, I think, is on a 1/96 scale. I’d have to make mine a little bigger. I’ve given it a little consideration,” Meyer said.
All the ships that Meyer makes are models of real ones.
“Normally, when I start building a ship, I’ll take all the measurements right off the bat,” he said. “It’s about a 1/125 scale. If I can get my hands on the blueprints, I will. I’m actually part of Facebook groups that will share different arrangements. I calculate before I start building, in terms of how long and how the different pieces fit together. Normally, the guess work is done by the time I finish building. Then it’s just a matter of putting it together like a puzzle.”
Great Lakes shipping vessels have avid fans. There’s a large contingent of self-professed “boat nerds,” Meyer said. The boats’ owners, like Inland Lakes Management, which co-owns the Alpena, are also quite enthusiastic.
“They’ve seen it and I’ve had crew members reach out and ask for models of their ships to be built,” Meyer said. “I’ve been told that if I were ever to do something like that, they could get me on board.”
When not building ships, Meyer’s responsibilities include religious education at St. John’s Catholic Church, St. John’s School and St. John’s Child Care. He has held his director title for the last six months, having previously been the director of youth and young adult ministry.
“The ships are quite a conversation starter. It’s one of the reasons I have them in here. It draws people’s attention. The kids just love them,” Meyer said.
Shipbuilding gives Meyer a chance to do something that other people do not do.
“During our track and field day, I brought the Alpena down and sailed it in the pond at the park. I let the kids play with it,” he said.
The TV show “MythBusters” included an episode where many items were made using tape. That kind of attitude appeals to Meyer.
“You can do almost anything with a roll of duct tape,” he said.