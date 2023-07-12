Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

Andrew Meyer, St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, has been building functioning models of ships like the Maxima for most of his life.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

Andrew Meyer, director of religious education at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, has been building ship models for most of his life.

Meyer, 28, has lived in the Twin Towns Area all of his life. He’s been on the staff of St. John’s, his lifelong parish, for the past year. Meyer started building ships at age 12. His mom, Muffy, attended the University of Minnesota Duluth and family vacations to the area were common.

Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

The Maxima is seen floating on Lake Superior.
Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

Andrew Meyer’s intricate ships are built from foam, recycled cardboard and household items.
Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

Andrew Meyer’s attention to detail with ships like the Alpena has earned him praise from actual crew members.
Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

St. John’s Catholic Church has been Meyer’s parish all of his life. His ships are quite the conversation starter.
Foam, tape, household items result in functioning model ships

Toothpicks, chopsticks, cut up straws … they all add to the details.


Tags