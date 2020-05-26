Fobb, Lambrecht running for Wahpeton council

Editor’s Note: This concludes a series of articles about Wahpeton’s city council races. Election Day is Tuesday, June 9.
A former Wahpeton councilman and a previous council candidate are running for the city’s two at-large council positions.
Brett Lambrecht and Renata Fobb are running in an uncontested race for two four-year city council terms ending in 2024. Lambrecht previously served as 3rd Ward Councilman until resigning in January 2020 due to a residency change. Fobb previously ran as an at-large candidate in 2018. That year, five candidates ran for two available positions.
“I’m running at-large to represent a bigger footprint than just a designated ward in the city, broaden my focus and have a voice for all citizens of Wahpeton,” Lambrecht said.
“With the two good candidates running for the 4th Ward this time around, I was encouraged and listened to my friends and family,” Fobb said. “The decision to run at-large within our community just makes sense.”
Fobb and Lambrecht are running on platforms including openness and economic development.
“Getting one foot in office is my primary goal, with my other foot standing firm in our community. It’s knowing that people can know me and can approach me with their concerns and me being able to bring their voices to the table,” Fobb said.
Lambrecht said he wants to see Wahpeton continue to increase its available housing. He singled out Mayor Steve Dale’s involvement and the city’s ongoing progress, including new construction. Lambrecht also wants to see improved streets and infrastructure, plus more business and industry.
“I feel we will be really tasked to try helping our current businesses now with the present COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles both present and in the future,” he said.
Wahpeton’s city ballot will also include races for:
• 1st Ward, where Abby Heitkamp is running in an uncontested race for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 2nd Ward, where Jason Goltz is running in an uncontested race for a four-year term ending in 2024
• 3rd Ward, where current Councilwoman at-large Tiana Bohn is running against former North Dakota state Rep. Bruce Eckre for the last two years of a term ending in 2022
• 4th Ward, where Bryan Wolfgram is running against David Woods II for a four-year term ending in 2024
• Wahpeton Park Board, which has two available at-large positions with terms ending in 2024; Tyler Gripentrog is the only filed candidate and write-in votes are permitted.
Voters will also decide whether or not city minutes should continue to be published in the official newspaper, the Daily News.
No polling locations will be open in Wahpeton on Election Day, a precaution taken because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ballots can be mailed to the Richland County Auditor’s office, Richland County Courthouse, 418 Second Ave. N., Wahpeton, ND 58075.
Ballots can also be dropped off at the courthouse’s northwest corner. Any ballot mailed to the auditor’s office must be postmarked by Monday, June 8. The courthouse’s dropbox will be available until 4 p.m. on Election Day.
Over time, Fobb said, she was inspired to run for city office.
“I’ve been able to see this community change since I started my family. I want to have an ear for the people and a voice into where the future of my community is going,” she said.
Lambrecht wants to make Wahpeton a better place for working and living.
“We are making great progress on pond odors and vector control, which improves quality of life in the city,” he said. “I also want to finish the last requirements of flood protection, which started with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers back in 1997.”
Flood protection, Lambrecht said, has continued with yearly building and meeting requirements to coincide with changes in federal rules.
“It slows the progress, but we can possibly finish 2020 with certified levees, internal pumps and protection,” he said.
Fobb and Lambrecht described what they would bring to the table as council members.
“I am an invested young family woman who can relate to the younger generation,” Fobb said. “I am hoping to be an approachable, open ear for them. I know how our council has steered and gotten us to where we are now. They can rest assured that you’ll have me running, contributing and taking Wahpeton in a direction we all will be proud.”
Lambrecht would like to see city departments working together and cross-training employees, as well as more of a teamwork approach for all departments and staff.
“All the employees play a vital role in their jobs for the city and our citizens, and that is huge,” Lambrecht said. “I will do my best to bring a voice to the table for citizens and make their city better.”
