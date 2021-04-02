FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — Engineering consulting firm, Interstate Engineering, announced Mike Foertsch's promotion to Office Manager of the Fergus Falls, Minnesota office.
Mike is a Professional Engineer and Professional Land Surveyor licensed in Minnesota. He is a seasoned Civil Engineer and Land Surveyor with vast experience in the Western Minnesota and Eastern North Dakota areas.
"Since joining Interstate Engineering in 2019, Mike has provided guidance and leadership to the Eastern region of the company," Mike Bassingthwaite said. "By taking on this role, Mike will continue to be able to serve as the East Region Municipal Market Sector leader while allowing others to focus on stronger client relationships."
Ross Eberle, Professional Engineer, will be focusing his talents on transportation engineering throughout western Minnesota. Eberle joined Interstate Engineering in 2018, continuing to build and strengthen the Fergus Falls team while serving as an engineer for various projects in the area.
"Having Ross able to dedicate his time and extensive talents on transportation engineering will be a benefit to our clients and our team," Mike Foertsch said. "When someone can dive into their passion, everyone benefits. This office readjustment will be the best use of our company's most valuable assets, our employees.
Interstate Engineering is a civil engineering, surveying, and planning firm headquartered in Jamestown, North Dakota. With over 100 professionals on staff, Interstate Engineering serves municipal, county, state, and tribal governments in addition to private individuals and corporations. Incorporated in 1976, Interstate Engineering has been part of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming for over 40 years.
