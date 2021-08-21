Carmel of Mary Monastery, Wahpeton, hosted a historic event Sunday, Aug. 15. The 65th Annual Pilgrimage to the Shrine of Our Lady of the Prairies was preceded by the largest indoor gathering of relics.
Approximately 90 pilgrims filled the monastery’s chapel to view the relics and learn more from the Rev. Peter Anderl, St. Boniface Catholic Church in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. The chapel was filled to capacity and several pilgrims opted to stand.
“I had the offer of 4,000 relics, but I thought and prayed about it, and brought my favorite 1,000,” Anderl said.
Relics can be as small as a fragment of hair or clothing. They can also carry tremendous meaning for the faithful. Following the 2 p.m. talk, pilgrims were invited to share their intentions with Anderl and pray before the relics.
“Today is Our Lady’s great day,” Anderl said.
Anderl explained the Assumption of Mary, believed to have included both her soul and physical body ascending into Heaven. The Assumption is traditionally observed on or about August 15.
Carmel of Mary is located at 17765 78th St. SE, off of North Dakota Highway 13 between I-29 and the city of Wahpeton. Each year, local parishes host the pilgrimage.
Bishop John Folda, Diocese of Fargo, once again led mass for the pilgrims. Some had arrived for Anderl’s presentation, some during the strolling, 20-mystery rosary along Carmel of Mary’s grounds and some leading up to mass. The Rev. Dale Lagodinski, St. John’s Catholic Church in Wahpeton, was among the priests serving with Folda.
“The Pilgrimage to Our Lady of the Prairies is a tradition for many in the Twin Towns Area and Southern Red River Valley,” Daily News previously reported. “It has endured past Carmel of Mary’s 1964 relocation to its modern grounds.”
Mother Madonna, Carmel of Mary, shared the pilgrimage’s history before the 2020 event.
“It started with our foundress, Mother Mary Rose, when the sisters were in town,” Mother Madonna said previously. “Seven sisters from Allentown, Pennsylvania came to Wahpeton. They arrived in town on Nov. 1, 1954 and were in the old hospital there for 10 years.”
Four cloistered nuns make Carmel of Mary their home, Daily News reported earlier this summer. Some young women have shown an interest in entering the order, Anderl said.
“We do encourage folks to come and visit and learn more,” Mother Madonna said in July.
For more information, call 701-640-6152 or Carmel of Mary at 701-642-2360. The monastery is available online at carmelofmary.org, carmelofmary@gmail.com and on Facebook.
Additional pilgrimage photos can be found at NABUR.
