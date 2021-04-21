Follow-up: Breckenridge City Council moves forward with North Port Addition study

The issue: Breckenridge City Council approved a $6,500 feasibility study recommended by the Port Authority at their Monday, April 19 meeting. The study would determine whether land located on the east side of Highway 75, south of St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, could be developed for housing. Called the North Port Addition, the area’s development could be tied into the housing push upon arrival of the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority settlement funds.
Background: A subcommittee consisting of city staff, port authority members, city council members and the mayor met with landowners, a development firm and an engineering firm to discuss developing property on the north edge of the city.
What’s next: Lowry Engineering will conduct the study, which includes a programming phase and schematic design. The programming phase would include discussion of green space, parks, public and/or institutional facility space, densities of single family and multi-family lots, trails, stormwater, and more, according to the Lowry Engineering proposal. The schematic design would include the creation of up to three conceptual layouts. The city will need to choose one concept to move forward with. Upon completion of the study, Lowry Engineering can provide a boundary, topographic and improvement survey; geotechnical exploration, a developer’s agreement, annexation into the city of Breckenridge, platting and rezoning, preparation of construction documents, bid administration, construction administration and inspection, and a project closeout.
