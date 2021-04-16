Follow-Up: Breckenridge Port Authority recommends development feasibility study

The issue: The Breckenridge Port Authority approved a motion to recommend that city council pay for a $6,500 feasibility study, which would help the city understand the cost and potential of developing some privately owned land in northeastern Breckenridge with the landowner’s permission. The feasibility study would be the first step to a conversation about development, which could include single and multifamily homes and light commercial, port authority member Scott Nicholson said. “We’re not ruling anything out,” Nicholson said. The study would explore how much development may cost, and if it was something the community could support.
Background: Economic development has been a dominant topic in Richland and Wilkin counties, and thus, Wahpeton and Breckenridge, with the arrival of $35 million from the Fargo-Moorhead Diversion Authority settlement. Wilkin County will receive $14 million. While the feasibility study has been in the works since before the county knew they would be receiving any money from the diversion authority, Breckenridge City Administrator Renae Smith said she hopes the project could tie into the arrival of the funds. “It’s fairly preliminary yet,” Smith said.
What’s next: The recommendation will go to city council for approval at their Monday, April 19 meeting. Smith said the city decided its contribution to housing development will be to keep all lots at 50 percent off. There will be no limit on who applies to the discount, she said. It can be private buyers or the Southern Valley Economic Development Authority (SVEDA), who will act as the fiscal agent for the diversion money allocated toward housing. The discount was approved for six months earlier this year, at which point the city would review their decision.
Is there an issue you want us to update? If you’re wondering about something that was in the news but doesn’t have resolution, send your idea to:
