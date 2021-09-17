Follow-up: Breckenridge School Board holds first meeting of school year

The Breckenridge School Board had their first meeting of the school year Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Highlights
For school happenings, Superintendent Brad Strand said the girls volleyball team is off to a great start, having won their first three matches, and the high school marching band performed at Valley Fair on Aug. 29.
When the 2021 books were closed, Breckenridge Public Schools Business Manager Neil Kusler reported a $14,000 surplus in the general fund. Previously, he had predicted a $91,000 deficit.
Breckenridge High School Principal Craig Peterson introduced senior Brooklyn Baumhardt and junior Josie Johnson to the board, and recommended they be appointed the student representatives. The girls shared what the student body liked and didn’t like about the first week of school. “Most people were 50-50 on the block schedule,” Johnson said. “It seems like more people lean toward a seven-period schedule than a block.” Baumhardt, who participates in drama, said they had 35 students show up, which is the most she has ever seen. The play is slated for November. Baumhardt and Johnson also said the band looks to have more participation.
The Truth and Taxation meeting is currently scheduled for 6 p.m. either Monday, Dec. 13 or Wednesday, Dec. 15.
The board decided to pay for ACT test fees for juniors in the spring and any seniors that want to take the test in the fall or spring.
The board also unanimously approved a teacher contract which includes a 2.45 percent increase on salary schedule for the 2021-2022 school year, a 2 percent increase on salary schedule for the 2022-2023 school year and a match of $500 per year for years two and three of service to the district (previously this was zero.)
Strand gave an update to the board about Monday’s third community engagement meeting surrounding the operating levy and referendum special election. The board then approved resolutions establishing a ballot board and election judges for the Nov. 2 election.
What’s next
The next Breckenridge School Board meeting will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.
