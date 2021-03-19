Follow-Up: Wilkin Co. Public Health Director retires

The issue: Long time Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacobs' retirement was publically announced at the Tuesday, March 16 county board meeting. The board met with Kristin Erickson, public health nurse consultant from the Minnesota Department of Health, and Ashley Wiertzema and Linda Frendin from Wilkin County Public Health to discuss options for an interim director.
Background: An interim director could be someone who is retired if the county wants full-time help, or a part-time person, county Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said. They could also contract out with a different county, she said. Wiertzema and Frendin said they would like a smooth transition. “Right now, we need some guidance as to what we should be doing,” Frendin said. Frendin does not have experience with directive responsibilities, and she is leaving in May, so she said it would not make sense to have her adopt Jacobs’ duties. She is also training in a new supervisor and does not foresee having the time to take on excess work. Wiertzema and Frendin said an interim director would make the transition easiest for everyone.
What’s next: Erickson said she spoke with Diane Thorson, former director of Otter Tail Public Health, and Kathy McKay, Clay County Public Health director. Thorson said she is willing to take on an interim director position for the county, but she would not be able to work full-time. Thorson’s suggestion was to work two days on site and three days remote, according to an email she sent Sandbakken. Thorson also does consulting for Blue Cross Blue Shield, which is why she cannot accept a full-time position. Wiertzema said the part-time agreement with Thorson would work for their needs because they will also have the support of PartnerSHIP 4 Health and MDH. The commissioners approved a motion to hold a special meeting March 30 to proceed with Thorson as the interim director.
Is there an issue you want us to update? If you’re wondering about something that was in the news but doesn’t have resolution, send your idea to:
PHONE (701) 642-8585
MAIL 601 Dakota Ave, Wahpeton, ND 58075
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.