Follow-up: Wilkin Co. Public Health hires interim director

The issue: A Public Health Consultation Services agreement with former Otter Tail Public Health Director Diane Thorson was approved by the Wilkin County Board during a special meeting Monday, March 29. Thorson, who served in her previous position for 40 years, retired in 2018, but will serve as Wilkin County Public Health interim director until her contract expires June 30.
The background: Following news of former Wilkin County Public Health Director Deb Jacob’s retirement, public health worked with the Minnesota Department of Health to locate and hire an interim director. The county board discussed possible options at a previous March 16 meeting.
What’s next: Thorson began work Tuesday, March 30, Wilkin County Human Resources Director Stephanie Sandbakken said. The county will begin the process of hiring a permanent director soon. In the meantime, Thorson will offer consultation regarding COVID-19; general regulatory compliance; program data, grants and budget; reporting requirements, and serve as a consultant to the public health staff and county human resources and board, the contract stated.
Is there an issue you want us to update? If you’re wondering about something that was in the news but doesn’t have resolution, send your idea to: EMAIL editor@wahpetondailynews.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.