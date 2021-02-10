Follow-up: Wilkin County Board approves $10,000 County Fair allotment

The issue
Wilkin County Agricultural Society President Stephanie Miranowski asked the Wilkin County Board to allot a total of $20,000 to the agricultural society to support the 2021 county fair. The board approved $10,000 at a meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 9, and asked Miranowski to return with a detailed budget in a couple months before they allot another $10,000.
“We want to support the fair, but when we’re getting into those kinds of numbers, it’d be nice to share some information as to where and how it’s spent,” Commissioner Neal Folstad said.
Each of the commissioners said they support the fair and understand its importance to the community, but they cited concerns with the formality of the county fair board. The fair board comprises volunteers, and Miranowski said she has been working on communication between members and tightening practices.
Background
Due to COVID-19, 2020 marked the first time in over a century that the Wilkin County Fair was canceled. The only other time it was called off was in 1918, during the Spanish Flu pandemic. The agricultural society did not receive a $10,000 allotment for the fair last year because it was canceled, Daily News previously reported. Miranowski said the funds from 2020 would be useful in addition to this year’s allotment.
What’s next?
The Wilkin County Fair is due to be held Aug. 19-22, 2021, contingent upon COVID-19 guidelines and conditions at that time. Now that the Wilkin County Board has approved the fair allotment for 2021, Miranowski said the county fair board can begin planning for the annual event. Miranowski will appear in front of the board again at the end of May to provide them a budget.
“I have those figures and I certainly will get them for you, and you’ll be seeing those at our next executive meeting too,” Miranowski said.
Is there an issue you want us to update?
If you’re wondering about something that was in the news but doesn’t have resolution, send your idea to:
phone (701) 642-8585
mail 601 Dakota Ave., Wahpeton, ND 58075
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.