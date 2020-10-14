Wilkin Soil & Water Conservation District Resource Specialist Craig Lingen said they received a grant of $58,600 to spend on septic treatment upgrades at the Tuesday morning Wilkin County Board meeting on Oct. 13. Lingen said $40,000 of that will be allocated to upgrading the septic systems for low-income houses in the area.
Who: People who qualify as low-income in Wilkin County are families of four who make $58,000 or lower household income. Opportunities are first come, first serve.
What: Low-income households can bring their tax returns for proof of income.
When: As of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Where: People can apply in the USDA office, at 1150 Highway 75 N.
Why: The grant money could be used to upgrade septic systems in roughly four low-income houses.
How much: $40,000 can be allocated to upgrading low-income houses.
Veterans Service Officer Russ Foster and County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump reminded the board that the deadline to apply for county CARES Act funds is Thursday, Oct. 15. Since last week, Wilkin County Cares Act Committee has received seven more applications.
Who: Any Wilkin County business or organization who has suffered a financial loss due to COVID-19, including businesses who have also applied to the city of Breckenridge CARES Act funds.
What: A two-page application related to loss of funds. Loss of funds can be from something as small as the purchase of excess sanitary supplies to something as big as needing to operate their business at half capacity.
When: Until Thursday, Oct. 15.
Where: Online at Cares Act Business Relief Act.
Why: Wilkin County has $200,000 in CARES Act funds to distribute to businesses and organizations.
How much: Each business is eligible for up to $10,000.
Krump also brought forward free flu vaccinations for county employees who don’t have the county insurance.
Who: Wilkin County employees who do not have county insurance.
What: County employees do not need to present proof that they do not have county insurance.
When: As of Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Where: Wilkin County Courthouse Public Health.
Why: Flu shots are being recommended for personal protection and to help reduce the strain on healthcare systems burdened by COVID-19.
How much: Free.
