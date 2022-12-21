Folstad saluted during last Wilkin commissioners meeting

Outgoing Wilkin County Commissioner Neal Folstad, 4th District, received a fond farewell Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Folstad, who did not run for re-election this year, is being succeeded by Rick Busko. Busko, formerly a city councilman for Breckenridge, Minnesota, previously had Folstad as his school principal.



