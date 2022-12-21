Folstad saluted during last Wilkin commissioners meeting

Outgoing Wilkin County Commissioner Neal Folstad, 4th District, received a fond farewell Tuesday, Dec. 20.
Folstad, who did not run for re-election this year, is being succeeded by Rick Busko. Busko, formerly a city councilman for Breckenridge, Minnesota, previously had Folstad as his school principal.
“May I ask one question?” Busko asked from the audience. “Being my principal, did you ever think I’d be taking your seat?”
Amid laughter in the commissioners room, Busko suggested that maybe Folstad shouldn’t answer the question.
“I hope that the incoming commissioner will find his way to meetings a lot easier than he found his way to school,” Folstad said, sparking another round of laughter.
Like Dave Sayler, retiring as director of family services for Wilkin County, Minnesota, Folstad also was treated Tuesday to a rundown of how county employees would concisely describe him.
“‘Entertaining,’ ‘honest,’ ‘genuine,’ ‘compassionate’ (and) ‘well-rounded,’” said Wilkin County Auditor and Treasurer Janelle Krump, sharing some comments.
Other qualities attributed to Folstad included being passionate and fun.
“Neal brings so much to the table when it comes to being a commissioner,” Krump read. “His knowledge and experience has always been so unique and helpful during my time here. His sense of humor will sometime catch you off guard. He has the unique ability to break the tension.”
Folstad was praised for seeing “the human side of government work,” for seeking to understand an idea or issue before speaking about it and for not being afraid to represent the opposition and speak his mind, among other accomplishments during his time as a commissioner.
“(He) brings a unique perspective to county government. I enjoy that Neal thinks out loud and tells it like it is,” Krump read.
Folstad’s career with the Wilkin County Board of Commissioners began in August 2002, when he was elected in a special primary. That November, Folstad was elected for the first of five four-year terms.
“I’m grateful to have retained the trust of the voters and am energized to commit myself to the tasks ahead,” Folstad said in 2002.
On Tuesday, Folstad reflected on his years n office.
“A lot of things occurred over that time. We saw the jail built, paid for and then repaired. Sometimes, we want to look deep enough into the future, but the crystal ball gets a little cloudy from time to time,” he said.
Saying it was good to move forward from the board, Folstad also said he is glad for Busko. The new commissioner “will find something to do,” he said.
Commissioner Lyle Hovland said he always appreciated the experience that Folstad brought to the Wilkin County Board. His colleague was invaluable, Hovland said.
Board Chairman Commissioner Jonathan Green, 2nd District, was absent from Tuesday’s meeting. Commissioner Eric Klindt, 1st District, left at the approximate halfway point.
The next commissioners meeting will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the Wilkin County Courthouse in Breckenridge.