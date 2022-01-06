Food Backpack program receives $7,000 from 2021 Christmas cantata

The Richland-Wilkin Food Backpack program received its Christmas gift Thursday, Jan 6.
Kent Loken and Jana Berndt, co-directors of “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” the 2021 Christmas cantata, were joined by Annette Loken, the cantata’s outreach leader, to present Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Coordinator Sharon Bladow and Food Pantry Board Member-Volunteer Laurie Drewlow with $7,000 raised for the Food Backpack program.
The $7,000 raised over the 2021 Christmas season is the latest addition to the $38,100 raised for the Food Backpack program in the last six years.
“We’ve been very blessed to have started this (cantata) back in 1995,” Kent Loken said. “Who would have thought that we would have found our way into such a great organization that we can help support starting in 2015?”
Berndt recalled her and Loken’s decision to not create a personal fundraiser.
“This was our gift to the community, but we also knew that part of receiving a gift is that you want to give a gift,” she said. “That’s how we presented it. ‘You’re going to receive the gift tonight through music, narration and song, but in the end, maybe you want to turn around and gift to someone else.’”
Recognizing the Food Backpack program has been a nice, enduring addition to the Christmas cantata tradition, organizers say. The tradition of the cantata being a non-admission, freewill offering-accepted event endures.
“It’s a tremendous gift,” Bladow said.
The Food Backpack program has impacted so many families, Kent Loken said. He admitted to previously not being aware of the need for food security within his own community. As of Thursday, the needy list reached 336 total, Bladow said.
“We also know that they’re doing a lot to bring outreach,” Berndt said. “We’ve hearing about the mobile pantry, which was out this week. I think it’s really cool.”
Annette Loken remembered a fun, informative pre-cantata experience in November. The Community Choir and Orchestra’s members have been longtime supporters of the Food Backpack program, but several choir members had never actually packed items themselves.
“We picked a night and invited anyone who could come. I think we had about 10 people and of them, I think seven had no idea what it looked like when it came to packing. That was really fun and the choir also donated to the pantry that night,” Loken said.
Information is key, leaders say. In addition to its location at 699 Eighth Ave. S., Wahpeton, the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is available at Facebook and by calling 701-642-1921.
“We are blessed,” Berndt said. “We are blessed to have people like you who are so passionate.”
Every time Annette Loken comes to the Food Pantry, she said, she is amazed by the growing number of active, dedicated volunteers.
“We’re very fortunate,” Bladow said. “We can tell you that the money will be used.”
“Look to Christ,” a choral and orchestral piece by Paul Cravens, received its world premiere as part of the 2021 cantata. The composition was written specifically for “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” Daily News previously reported.
“All (involved are) donating their time and talents,” Annette Loken said previously.
Christmas cantata organizers continue to be grateful for generous audience members and also look forward to people willing to be matching partners in support of the Food Backpack program.
“We’re not fundraisers,” Berndt said. “We put this on with musicians as a gift to the community. If anybody has a passion for music and wants a place to make a difference, we think this is it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.