Emotions and pride were high when proceeds from the Community Choir and Orchestra’s 25th annual Christmas cantata were donated to the food backpack program serving the Twin Towns Area.
Tracy Brantl, Wahpeton, has been coordinator of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry since Dec. 1, 2019. A former food pantry client, Brantl said her experience with the organization and specifically the food backpack program is coming full circle.
“I’m getting the shivers now,” Brantl said as she opened the envelope presented by cantata co-directors Jana Berndt and Kent Loken, along with co-organizer Annette Loken. “Are you kidding?”
A grand total of $12,750 was raised for the food backpack program. Since 2015, the Community Choir and Orchestra has raised a total of $27,930 for the food backpack program.
“This is an amazing amount indeed, made possible by your willingness to give wholeheartedly,” wrote Berndt and Loken to the 110 participating musicians.
“A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the December 2019 cantata, played for two near-capacity audiences at the Bremer Bank Theatre, Wahpeton. Performers and audience members included residents of Wahpeton, Breckenridge, Minnesota, and the surrounding Southern Red River Valley.
Berndt and Loken marveled at many aspects of the 2019 cantata: that the event has celebrated a quarter-century; that through its support of the food backpack program, a lasting gift endures and that each donation since 2015 has been record-breaking.
• “Breath of Heaven,” the 2015 cantata, raised $2,750
• “A Festive Celebration Christmas Joy,” the 2016 cantata (performed again in 2019), raised $3,500
• “O Holy Night,” the 2017 cantata, raised $3,930
• “One Small Child,” the 2018 cantata, raised $5,000
“These four years combined benefitted the program by $15,180, which would be the equivalent of feeding about 121 kids for an entire year,” Berndt and Loken wrote.
Several area businesses donated this year, including Doosan Bobcat, Superpumper and Proseed, Loken said.
“We have opened it up for businesses to be able to do their charitable giving and benefit the food backpack program,” he continued. “Many donors gave significantly.”
A longtime supporter also gave its assistance to the 2019 cantata and food backpack program fundraising.
“The Breckenridge United Methodist Congressional Trust Fund is providing up to $2,000 for matching donations to be made at the 2019 Community Christmas Cantata,” the church previously stated. “This donation is part of the Breckenridge United Methodist Trust Fund’s ‘Mission of Outreach to the Community.’”
Cantata organizers are hopeful that other companies will consider creating fund-matching opportunities with future events.
“Our hearts are filled with joy when we think about the number of children and families in Richland and Wilkin counties that have been blessed by your giving,” Berndt and Loken wrote. “Through this program, 315 children in the two counties receive a bag of food every week.”
The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is located at 699 Eighth Ave. S. in Wahpeton. For more information, call 701-642-1921 or visit Facebook.
