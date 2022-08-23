Food drive to benefit Richland Wilkin Food Pantry

It’s time to start finding those non-perishable food items and extra hygiene products to fill the Twin Town Area’s double-decker bus. Two days, one in Breckenridge and one in Wahpeton, will see the volunteers accepting donations to benefit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.
The bus will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Breckenridge EconoFoods and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Wahpeton EconoFoods.
Accepted donations include non-perishable items, garden produce, personal hygiene items and cash. The pantry has identified canned peaches, canned vegetables, boxed meals, unsweetened cereal, pancake syrup and baked beans as the most needed items this fall.
“People should participate in this event because of the importance of giving back to the community,” Service Director Brittany Jaehning said. “It’s a good opportunity as we go into that back to school session.”
The community event which started in 2011, is sponsored by the Wahpeton-Breckenridge Rotary Club. Through the years, the community has donated over 46,000 pounds of food and $26,000. These donations help the pantry stay afloat during high-demand times, so it can continue its services to the local community. Last year, 8,248.5 pounds of food and $1,232 were collected over the course of the 2021 “Fill the Bus” campaign.
Jaehning said this year’s goal is to raise 3,000 pounds of food and over $1,000 in funds raised.
“I’d say that would make this a pretty successful event,” she said.
According to a press release, the pantry’s shelves are relatively empty right now, so the donations are more needed than ever.
For more information on how to support the pantry, visit their Facebook page.
