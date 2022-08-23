Food drive to benefit Richland Wilkin Food Pantry
Rotarian Pam Erlandson poses with a day’s worth of donated items from the Breckenridge Econofoods ‘Fill the Bus,’ held October 2021. 

 Daily News file photo

It’s time to start finding those non-perishable food items and extra hygiene products to fill the Twin Town Area’s double-decker bus. Two days, one in Breckenridge and one in Wahpeton, will see the volunteers accepting donations to benefit the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry.

The bus will be stationed from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Breckenridge EconoFoods and Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Wahpeton EconoFoods.



