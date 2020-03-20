Food and toiletries are flying off the shelves at stores as the government warns the public to stay home and social distance themselves while around others, but there are some of those who can’t afford to buy so much food, especially as workers are losing work and small businesses are closing their doors.
Richland Wilkin Food Pantry in Wahpeton continues to provide emergency food assistance to people in need. Community volunteers are changing their protocol for how they are providing food but aren’t changing hours or services provided in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We will maintain our hours and we have enough food products for our citizens until we are told that we cannot be open. We will stay open for as long as we possibly can so that will give people the opportunity to receive our support. We will continue planning and helping if the economy becomes more difficult, but we will definitely be here,” said Laurie Drewlow a pantry volunteer and board member.
The pantry is currently experiencing average numbers of clients coming to receive help. They have enough food, toiletries and volunteers to continue to provide services, Drewlow said. At the same time, the pantry welcomes more items to fill the shelves and for community members to apply for becoming a volunteer.
“Some of our volunteers are in the at-risk category and have called in. But we have been able to fill those positions with new volunteers from the community who have really been stepping up to do that,” Drewlow said. “The Wahpeton teachers and some of their teenagers are going to be covering shifts today (Thursday). All of that is extremely helpful. We are still happy to take volunteer applications and we still have enough food and supply at this time but it may get to the point where we may need to call for more donations.”
The top 10 items needed for the pantry are canned meals such as ravioli or beef stew, ramen noodles, pasta sauce/ketchup/salsa, canned meat such as tuna or chicken, fruit juice, jelly, laundry detergent, body wash, instant oatmeal and 4-5 pound bags of flour and sugar.
With schools closing to limit exposure, the pantry has been increasing the amount of food they provide for families in the Backpack Program.
“We are packing more food than we typically would to help with that program,” Drewlow said. “We will need more mac and cheese because of the change and it is an easy product to get out to families.”
The pantry is in the midst of its March Food Drive Campaign. Individuals and groups can make food and monetary donations to the food pantry. At the end of the campaign, totals of money and poundage of product will be totaled and the pantry will provide that information to the Minnesota Food Source and will send the pantry a check.
“It is not dollar-for-dollar, rather it is a percentage that comes back to us but it does help us,” Drewlow said. “They are extending the campaign through the end of April due to this. It is really important for us and the more that we can collect, the bigger the check from the group will go to the pantry.”
Rather than clients entering the building to collect their boxes, volunteers are filling boxes and bringing those out to clients. This way there is very little contact between client and volunteer in an effort to minimize contact.
“We are doing extra cleaning procedures before and after shifts, in between each client we are wiping down the carts, we are washing our hands and wearing gloves,” Drewlow said.
To receive assistance from the pantry, one must be a resident of Richland County, North Dakota, or Wilkin County, Minnesota. Clients must present a photo ID at every visit and the pantry asks for clients to bring their boxes or totes to carry their food. Additionally, the pantry is willing to provide delivery services if necessary.
The pantry is located at 699 8th Ave S., Wahpeton. The hours of operation are Monday 4-6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday 1-3 p.m., with Thursday having an additional shift from 6:60-7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the pantry at 701-642-1921.
