Food Pantry looking for donations during statewide campaign

The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is taking part in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, an annual initiative that started in 1982 to raise money and food donations for 300 pantries across the state.
Wilkin County, Minnesota, raised $46,029 and collected 27,437 pounds of food during last year’s March Campaign. Statewide, food shelves raised $21,523,865 and collected 7,443,959 pounds of food, the Minnesota FoodShare website states.
Richland Wilkin Food Pantry volunteer and board member Laurie Drewlow said they have participated in the March Campaign for the last five to six years. While they are inundated with donations during the holiday season in November and December, the flow tends to slow in the spring and summer months, Drewlow said.
“The March Campaign allows us to build up goods and dollars that we can spend during those summer months when the donations maybe aren’t as much as we need,” Drewlow said.
While food insecurity in the state appeared to decline beginning in 2016, it spiked again in 2020, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Across the state, over 400,000 Minnesotans receive nutrition benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) each month. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, underwent the name change to turn the focus more on health and nutrition and reduce stigma, according to the USDA.
In Wilkin County, there has been an average of 613 SNAP recipients per month in 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Last year, there was an average of 598 SNAP recipients per month in the county, and in 2019, there was an average of 554 SNAP recipients per month.
“Not everyone is aware of the March campaign, so we just want to make sure all the communities know what kind of opportunity this is,” Drewlow said.
Minnesota FoodShare will donate a portion of the total money raised and food collected by participating food pantries, Drewlow said. They use a formula to translate the donation amounts to dollar amounts. All donations made to Minnesota FoodShare during the campaign are also divided and distributed, their website states.
This year, the March Campaign will need to operate differently due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions, she said. In past years, the pantry has relied on local churches and sometimes schools to spearhead food drives. Now, with limited in-person events and meetings, it would be difficult for the entities to collect donations.
Past campaigns have also included friendly competition between Wahpeton and Breckenridge or different organizations in the towns, who compete to raise the most funds or collect the most food. The competitive aspect helps drive up donations, Drewlow said.
The top five products the pantry is looking for during the campaign are: cereal, laundry soap, canned fruit, canned vegetables and boxed dinners (i.e. scalloped potatoes).
The campaign begins on March 1 and ends April 11. The extra days in April give the pantry time to take inventory of the donations they receive from outside collectors during the previous month, Drewlow said.
This year, the food pantry is encouraging anyone who wants to run a competition or food collection to contact them at (701) 642-1921 for directions on what to do, Drewlow said. Donations can also be made directly to the food pantry or on mnfoodshare.org/donate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.