Since 2015, $31,100 has been raised for the food backpack program by the Community Choir and Orchestra’s annual Christmas cantatas. The total includes the $3,170 donated Tuesday, Jan. 12.
Laurie Drewlow and Becky Stasko, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, received the donation. Drewlow is a member of the food pantry board and works at raising funds for the backpack program. Stasko is a program coordinator.
“It’s just so moving,” Drewlow said.
More than 300 students in 11 schools receive food through the program, Drewlow wrote. The program has not halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“One problem is sourcing the products that are needed for the weekly bags,” Drewlow wrote. “Companies are not producing individuals serving sizes of the meal products the children need. Some of the products that have been included in the bags in past years are not available this school year.”
Presenting the donation were Jana Berndt and Kent Loken, co-directors of the Christmas cantata, as well as Annette Loken, an event organizer. While there wasn’t a traditional cantata in 2020, there was a unique holiday event.
“Watch, Listen and Sing-Along” allowed supporters to take part in a watch party held on the Facebook page “Community Choir Cantata.” They viewed “A Festive Celebration of Christmas Joy,” the 2019 cantata. Checks were asked to be made payable to “Breckenridge UMC,” with “Backpack Program” written on the memo line.
Leading up to the viewing parties, Berndt and Kent Loken said they looked forward to celebrating a message of hope. The 2021 cantata is scheduled to return to the Bremer Bank Theatre, Wahpeton, on the weekend of Dec. 11, 2021.
“I think seeing ‘Joy’ the second time around was even better,” Drewlow said.
Loken agreed, talking about the unique experience of watching the whole concert, not just what he sees while conducting.
Food Pantry staff are grateful for supportive partners.
“Econofoods has been very helpful with finding products at reasonable prices, although many of the prices of items have increased,” Drewlow wrote.
Donations to the Food Pantry, whether meal items or financial support, are accepted year-round. Because many churches and other organizations aren’t meeting in person, word of mouth promotion is important to Drewlow, Stasko and other supporters.
Among the items in the food pantry office is a message from one youth who benefits from the backpack program. It is necessary for he and his family, the youth wrote, because without the program they wouldn’t have food.
“The kids are just so appreciative,” Drewlow said.
