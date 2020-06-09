Food pantry seeking community support

The Richland-Wilkin County Food Pantry, located in Wahpeton, North Dakota, has received widespread community support during the coronavirus pandemic although they are in dire need of funds to purchase a dying freezer.
“As soon as the community was impacted by the virus and the economic impact that came along with it, our communities were so generous with handing us checks, handing us envelopes of money, bringing in donations – pounds and pounds of food,” Laurie Drewlow, volunteer and pantry board member, said.
Because of the community’s donations, the food pantry has been able to maintain stable numbers throughout the pandemic’s economic impact and of the counties’ needs.
“We have noticed that clients that have not visited us for several years came back for support so we know that the need is out there,” Drewlow said. “That (community support and donations) continued all through the stressful times. We would not have been able to make it without that because there was such a need.”
Even though the pantry’s numbers are stable, they are having to deal with other challenges that have made their work become difficult.
They have recently had to replace their heat pump system, there is electrical work that needs updating, new tires for the pantry’s truck had to be replaced and most importantly, they are in great need to purchase a new walk-in freezer.
“Our walk-in freezer is vital to us and it started failing last winter,” Drewlow said. “When we get meat commodities from the federal government, that’s where we store it because we get such large amounts at one time. Right now the government has been very generous with frozen meat. That is really a benefit to us because it’s a spendy item and we are so happy when we give families packages of hamburger or a roast or pork chops.”
Drewlow estimates that the freezer would cost “about or a little more than $10,000.” The pantry recently received $4,000 from Partnership4Health and $2,500 form Red River Communications. She estimates that they will need approximately $4,000 to be able to purchase a new freezer.
“It would be tragic if something happened to that product in the freezer, so we need to replace it,” she said. “We just need a little more to get us to the point where we can purchase one.”
Additionally, since the pandemic began, the pantry moved to provide both pickup and delivery services for their clients to practice social distancing and slowing the spread of the virus.
Clients who choose to pick up items are being given a box that has been pieced together by a food pantry volunteer. On Wednesday, July 1, the pantry is planning to move back to their previous model of Client Choice. This model allows clients to chose which types of food they would like, for example, choosing between corn or beans, and what type of cereal they prefer.
“We don’t know their dietary needs and we want them to feel more like they are grocery shopping and so that gives them the opportunity to make their own choices,” Drewlow said.
For more information about the pantry or how to donate, call 701-642-1921.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.