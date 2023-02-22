Food Pantry, Teen Center, Chahinkapa Zoo Power of 100 winners

Three Twin Towns Area nonprofits were winners at Power of 100, held Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Wahpeton. From left, Carin Kassa, representing the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Mandy Steinberger, director of the Family Community Center-Breckenridge Teen Center, Kathy Diekman, director of Chahinkapa Zoo and Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Director Jana Berndt.
Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson and attorney Janel Fredericksen were among the guests at Power of 100. A well-attended event, it included a four course Mardi Gras meal served at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton.
The first Power of 100 event for 2023, a Mardi Gras celebration marking the fourth evening since 2022 of food, fellowship, fun and philanthropy, was rewarding to three Twin Towns Area nonprofits and the full house of guests at City Brew Hall’s upstairs dining room in downtown Wahpeton.
Richland Wilkin Community Foundation members and supporters raised $6,200 Tuesday, Feb. 21. That money includes $1,500 awarded to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, $1,000 to the Family Community Center-Breckenridge Teen Center and $600 to Chahinkapa Zoo. The remaining $3,100 will be invested in the foundation’s permanent endowment fund, which issues grants to area non profits from the permanent fund’s earnings.
“Last year, we raised over $30,000 just from events like this,” Foundation Director Jana Berndt said. “Tonight, we’re going to add to that. Food, fun and fellowship are part of the menu, but tonight, we’re coming together for philanthropy. That’s really what it’s all about.”
Carin Kassa, a member of the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry Board, accepted the award. While the food pantry’s primary facility is located and undergoing an expansion in Wahpeton, the organization is able to continue its outreach in Richland County, North Dakota, and Wilkin County, Minnesota. Director Sharon Bladow spoke in a video shown to Power of 100 guests.
“We’re serving approximately 750-800 people per month,” Bladow said. That comes out to around 200-250 families. It takes many volunteers. Without our volunteers, we are not here. I want to say how grateful we are to our volunteers.”
Family Community Center-Breckenridge Teen Center Director Mandy Steinberger was on hand Tuesday to answer questions before and after her organization’s video. The center seeks to provide year-round, safe, positive activities for local youth. Power of 100 guests viewed photos of fun including the summertime National Night Out and a winter favorite, ice skating.
“We’re grateful for this event, grateful for those who are supporting the Teen Center and grateful for the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation for what they do and for allowing us this opportunity,” Steinberger said earlier in the evening. “When Power of 100 guests are here to support the foundation, we all win, because they and all of these nonprofits give a lot back to our community.”
Chahinkapa Zoo Director Kathy Diekman, like Steinberger, narrated and spoke after her video. Chahinkapa Zoo keeps promoting and providing conservation and enrichment including habitat improvements, she said. Education for visitors and community members of all ages, people who gain therapy and insight from the experiences with animals, is also a hallmark.
“Looking through the eyes of a species is enriching,” Diekman said. “It captures our hearts and makes us eager to tell their stories. Chahinkapa Zoo today, world conservation leader tomorrow. Education starts here.”
Guests enjoyed a flavorful four course meal including crab beignets with apple chutney and a Cajun remoulade, shrimp po boy crostini boat sandwiches, spicy red bean and rice bowls with andouille sausage and Mardi Gras cheesecake shooters.
Rick Fiedler, formerly Wilkin County’s sheriff, sang and played guitar. His setlist included “I’m On Fire,” “Take It Easy,” “Come Monday” and “Ain’t Even Done With the Night.” Fiedler said he was overjoyed to play at Power of 100. He was also part of some good-natured joking with Berndt, who said she’d call on the lawman to make sure pledges were fulfilled.
Guests included Joni Frolek, Kellie Buck and Beth Deal. In January 2022, the trio and the upcoming Children’s Discovery Center won at the first local Power of 100. Frolek, who said the center is also advocating for funding from the state of Minnesota, is proud of that first Power of 100 and the compassionate donors.
“It was the first money in our bank,” Frolek said.
Amid the fun, there was also an opportunity for reflection. Char Schuler, an event co-organizer, asked the audience to honor Diane Cordes. A leader in the Richland Wilkin Community Foundation and Breckenridge School District, among others, Cordes died in November 2022.
“She did a really great job of leading this foundation to where it’s at today,” Schuler said. “We all rest on the shoulders of the people that came before us. Please take a moment and think about Diane, recognizing the important work she did for this foundation.”
The Richland Wilkin Community Foundation will hold its next Power of 100 this spring. For more information about the foundation, ways to be a philanthropist and how nonprofits can participate in upcoming events, visit ndcf.net/richlandwilkin.
“Without you guys, without your participation, this wouldn’t happen,” Berndt said. “More importantly, spread the word. We’re looking for organizations to represent. We’re also looking for great ideas.”