Food Pantry, Teen Center, Chahinkapa Zoo Power of 100 winners

Three Twin Towns Area nonprofits were winners at Power of 100, held Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Wahpeton. From left, Carin Kassa, representing the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, Mandy Steinberger, director of the Family Community Center-Breckenridge Teen Center, Kathy Diekman, director of Chahinkapa Zoo and Richland Wilkin Community Foundation Director Jana Berndt.

 Frank Stanko • Daily News

The first Power of 100 event for 2023, a Mardi Gras celebration marking the fourth evening since 2022 of food, fellowship, fun and philanthropy, was rewarding to three Twin Towns Area nonprofits and the full house of guests at City Brew Hall’s upstairs dining room in downtown Wahpeton.

Richland Wilkin Community Foundation members and supporters raised $6,200 Tuesday, Feb. 21. That money includes $1,500 awarded to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry, $1,000 to the Family Community Center-Breckenridge Teen Center and $600 to Chahinkapa Zoo. The remaining $3,100 will be invested in the foundation’s permanent endowment fund, which issues grants to area non profits from the permanent fund’s earnings.

Breckenridge Mayor Russ Wilson and attorney Janel Fredericksen were among the guests at Power of 100. A well-attended event, it included a four course Mardi Gras meal served at City Brew Hall, Wahpeton.
Rick Fiedler, formerly sheriff of Wilkin County, Minn., entertained the audience.
Kaycee Fuder, seen with husband Greg, got in the spirit of the evening. She donned one of the complimentary Mardi Gras masks.
Stevin Lipp and Olivia Renner came in support of the Teen Center.


