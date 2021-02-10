Food Pantry to launch mobile unit by summer 2021

The Richland Wilkin Emergency Food Pantry received a $25,000 resiliency grant from West Central Initiative for the purchase and launch of a mobile pantry unit.
Claire Althoff volunteered to write the grant for the pantry, Board member and pantry volunteer Laurie Drewlow said. The pantry was pleasantly surprised by the fast turnaround on the grant awarding and are now hoping to launch the mobile unit by summer 2021, Drewlow said.
“This was our first step at full participatory grantmaking, meaning community members led discussions and ultimately recommended the awards,” WCI Director of Development Rebecca Petersen stated in a release. “The dozen community members who led this work are passionate about building healthy and vibrant communities for all, and that passion shows in the variety of projects supported.”
Minnesota community members Hank Ludtke of Frazee, Pam Fairbanks of Ponsford, Jason Bergstrand of Fergus Falls and Sydney Bauer of Morris were involved in reviewing the grant applications. The food pantry is an important asset to the two counties and the idea of a mobile unit was a creative solution to a long standing issue, they said.
Grants were awarded to 21 regional organizations who were either “promoting an equitable region or building a sustainable region,” WCI stated.
The food pantry is tackling the latter. Instead of multiple people traveling to the pantry, the pantry will come to them with fresh, healthy and nutritious foods, Drewlow said.
“When we look at the demographics of our two counties, we know we have aging populations, and we know transportation is an issue,” Drewlow said. “Combining those two factors together, it made sense for us to go to where the need is instead of expecting people to come to us.”
The mobile unit will be a fish house, manufactured by Ice Castle Fish Houses. They plan to paint the outside, and the inside will be transformed into a miniature grocery store, Drewlow said. The unit will have coolers, shelving stocked with dry and canned goods and a small freezer to accommodate fresh dairy, frozen meats and produce.
The mobile unit will travel to four communities where the pantry identified a food need: Lidgerwood and Fairmount, North Dakota, and Rothsay and Campbell, Minnesota.
Drewlow said they decided on the four towns because each has limited access to fresh food and an elderly population experiencing transportation and financial barriers.
Drewlow said the food pantry board was urged to apply for the grant by PartnerSHIP 4 Health, a Minnesota-based organization of community partners that promotes healthy and active lifestyles.
Karensa Tischer, a registered dietician with PartnerSHIP 4 Health, has worked closely with the pantry since she took her position four years ago, but the relationship runs deeper than that, she said. The organization partnered with the pantry around 10 years ago.
“We tend to be value-added for our partners, and when I say partners, I am referring to, say, Richland Wilkin Food Pantry,” Tischer said. “We tend to be ‘in the know’ about things that are coming down the pipe … When we have these long standing relationships with our partners and know their goals and know their commitment, it’s very easy for us to speak up for them and be supportive.”
Launching a mobile unit has been a long-term goal for the pantry. PartnerSHIP 4 Health has a working relationship with West Central Initiative, which was how they discovered the grant, Tischer said, and soon the project became a reality.
“She (Karensa) was instrumental in making sure this grant got done,” Drewlow said.
The inspiration for the project came from the The Bridge Community Pantry in Perham, Minnesota, which has its own mobile unit. The Perham-based pantry said the number of seniors utilizing the service increased greatly when they introduced the mobile unit, Drewlow said.
It’s a stretch to call the four locations in Richland and Wilkin counties food deserts, Tischer said, but for someone without access to transportation, they can become just that. Food deserts are regions that lack or have limited options for affordable and nutritious food, according to the USDA. For instance, Campbell has no grocery store or convenience store, she said.
Modern food pantries are becoming more focused on fresh products, whole grains, lean meats, other forms of protein, items that someone experiencing poverty may move to the bottom of their grocery lists because they can be expensive.
“The junkier foods tend to be less expensive and those are items that a limited-access family can maybe better afford on their own,” Tischer said. “If we can supply the healthy foods, we’re definitely winning. We appreciate the pantry in all of their efforts.”
