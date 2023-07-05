Food recalls voluntarily issued, Minnesota Department of Agriculture informs public

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued its latest weekly list of food recalls. Store-bought items included in the recalls date back to June 23, 2023. If you have been to the grocery store lately and are wondering if any of your foods have been recalled, continue reading.
Food from six different companies across the United States are recalling items that have been shipped to stores in Minnesota. Some items are being recalled due to spoilage and potential contamination. Others are being recalled for undeclared food allergens.
Sunrise Growers Inc., Santa Maria, California
Issued a voluntary recall of specific frozen fruit products linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier. Some fruits included are mixed fruits, dark sweet cherries, mango chunks, tropical fruit medley and pineapple chunks. There is a potential that these products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Any consumers worried about illnesses should contact their physician.
Issued a voluntary recall of certain boxes of 100 count, 36 count, and 24 count boxes of deviled crabs as they contain undeclared milk and sesame seeds. The recalled product was distributed and available for purchase from March through June 2023.
The company is a distributor and importer recalling approximately 4,978 pounds of the pork and beef bean stew products imported from an establishment in Brazil that is not eligible to export meat products to the United States.
Announced on July 3, 2023 a voluntary recall of two varieties of BelVita Breakfast Sandwich products. Sandwich products were manufactured in the United States and sold nationwide. Possibility that products may contain undeclared peanut allergy resulting from cross-contact on a single manufacturing line.
Van’s International Foods (“Van’s” or “the Company”), Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois
Issued a voluntary recall on certain packages of Van’s Gluten Free Original Waffles that may contain undeclared wheat. The affected products contain the lot code #UW40193L and have an expiration date of 1/19/2024. The recall only affects a limited number of boxes.