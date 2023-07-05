Food recalls voluntarily issued, Minnesota Department of Agriculture informs public
Buy Now

Food recalls voluntarily issued, Minnesota Department of Agriculture informs public

 Photos courtesy of MetroCreative

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture has issued its latest weekly list of food recalls. Store-bought items included in the recalls date back to June 23, 2023. If you have been to the grocery store lately and are wondering if any of your foods have been recalled, continue reading.

Food from six different companies across the United States are recalling items that have been shipped to stores in Minnesota. Some items are being recalled due to spoilage and potential contamination. Others are being recalled for undeclared food allergens.



Tags