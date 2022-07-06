For her, Borderline Chalkfest weekend is a family affair

Numerous people are expected to visit Wahpeton and Breckenridge, Minnesota, between Friday, July 8-Sunday, July 10 for the fourth annual Borderline Chalkfest.
Taking place on Fourth Street North between Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North and Second Avenue North between Fourth Street North and Fifth Street North beginning Saturday, July 9, Borderline Chalkfest continues to grow in popularity.
Daily News spoke with Beth Stelton, Bismarck, North Dakota, whose reunion with family and friends will take place alongside Borderline Chalkfest.
How many family members are taking part in the reunion?
Five total. “Besides me, we have my mom, my sister, my brother-in-law and my husband. We all grew up in Wahpeton. My mom graduated in 1956 from the old Central High School and the rest of us graduated from Wahpeton Senior High in various years,” Stelton said.
What makes Borderline Chalkfest so special for you and your family?
“This event is a great opportunity to connect to our roots and our hometown and support the local businesses and activities,” Stelton said.
Tell us a little bit about how longtime Twin Towns Area folks would remember you and your family.
In 1978, Stelton said, her mom, Beverly Swenson and stepdad Wally Swenson owned the Stork Shop, which was next to the old Bostwick’s Department Store, and the Right Angle, which was right on the corner next to the Wilkin in Breckenridge and had junior’s and women’s clothing and accessories.
“They eventually merged the two together next door to each other until 1984,” Stelton said. “My mom and my stepdad were very active with the Chamber and were involved in different organizations around town.”
Wally Swenson worked for KBMW for many years, Stelton said. Responsible for selling air time for advertising, Swenson had colleagues including Gary Rogers, Cy Gietzen and Bill Dablow.
“He passed away during the 1997 flood in Wahpeton, trying to get volunteers to sandbag,” Stelton recalled of Swenson.
What are you most looking forward to this weekend?
“Connecting with friends from the past and hopefully, that the community will support this event,” Stelton said. “We enjoy seeing the beautiful chalk art and gathering as a family, which we haven’t done since Christmas. They live in Minneapolis and we live in Bismarck.”
How do you like to spend time in Wahpeton-Breckenridge?
Stelton and her family love seeing their alma mater, St. John’s School, she said. They also love visiting Chahinkapa Park, Chahinkapa Zoo and the Richland County Historical Museum. “We always run into former classmates or someone who is related to someone else,” she said.
Do you have any other fun stories about your time in and out of the Twin Towns Area?
“My husband Steve and I met in the third grade at St. John’s School,” Stelton said. “It was 1969 and our teacher was Carol Winters. We went all through school together without even being friends or having friends in common. When it was our 30th class reunion, we attended together because neither one of us were married or had kids.”
The couple ended up marrying in 2011 in Las Vegas, with Elvis presiding. The same chapel — and same King of Rock and Roll — were once again called into service for a 10th anniversary vow renewal.
